GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Russian bomb factory acquiring Siemens technology amid sanctions - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image illustrating the Biysk Oleum Factory's acquisition of Siemens equipment via intermediaries, highlighting the circumvention of Western sanctions. This reflects ongoing military production efforts in Russia.
Finance

Google Gemini launch delayed as tech falls short of internal goals, Bloomberg News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets technology Artificial Intelligence

Google Delays Gemini 3.5 Pro Launch as AI Model Falls Short of Company Goals

Gemini 3.5 Pro Delay: Details and Industry Impact

July 16 (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google is months behind schedule on the release of Gemini 3.5 Pro, its most powerful flagship AI model, as the tech giant works to improve its capabilities, particularly in coding, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The delay comes amid fierce competition among AI developers to boost model performance, cut costs and expand enterprise capabilities, fueling a steady, industrywide stream of new systems and reasoning models.

Key Facts About the Gemini 3.5 Pro Delay

Here are some details:

Timeline and Expectations

• The model was due to be released in June, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai had said during Google's annual I/O developer conference in May.

Internal Concerns and Competitive Pressure

• The setback has some Google engineers, AI researchers and managers worried as rivals OpenAI and Anthropic release models outperforming Gemini, the report said, citing 10 current and former employees.

Efforts to Improve Gemini 3.5 Pro

• Google late last month updated the data used to train Gemini to improve those capabilities, but the results fell short of expectations, Bloomberg News reported.

Market Reaction

• Shares of Alphabet slipped nearly 3% following the report.

Statements from Google and Industry Rivals

Google's Response

• "We're currently testing 3.5 Pro, an upgraded Flash model, and other models with partners, and we're productively engaged with the U.S. government," a company spokesperson told Reuters in a statement.

• "We're shipping quickly across a wide range of models while keeping them highly cost-effective for customers," the spokesperson said.

Competitor Developments

OpenAI's Latest Model

• OpenAI launched GPT-5.6, its most advanced model, last week after a delay prompted by the U.S. government's requests over national security concerns about the potential misuse of powerful AI tech.

Anthropic's AI Model Restrictions

• Anthropic had disabled its most advanced AI models, Mythos 5 and Fable 5, for all users after a June 12 U.S. export control order citing national security concerns.

• The curbs were lifted in late June after Anthropic added safeguards.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Mexico City; Editing by Pooja Desai)

Key Takeaways

  • Gemini 3.5 Pro was announced at Google I/O in May with a planned June release, but work to improve capabilities—particularly in coding—has pushed the timeline back according to Bloomberg News (en.wikipedia.org).
  • The delay highlights intensifying competition in advanced AI, where OpenAI’s GPT‑5.6 (Sol, Terra, Luna) launched last week with strong performance benchmarks, and Anthropic restored access to its Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models after U.S. export-control restrictions were lifted in late June (axios.com).
  • These developments underscore the dynamic AI landscape: Google is recalibrating its rollout, while rivals are delivering powerful models amid regulatory scrutiny and government collaboration (washingtonpost.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Google delayed the launch of Gemini 3.5 Pro?
Google delayed the Gemini 3.5 Pro launch as the AI model fell short of internal goals and required more improvements, particularly in coding.
Which companies are Google competing with in AI model development?
Google is competing with OpenAI and Anthropic, whose latest models have reportedly outperformed Gemini.
How has the Gemini delay impacted Alphabet’s shares?
Shares of Alphabet slipped nearly 3% following the report of the Gemini 3.5 Pro delay.
When was Gemini 3.5 Pro originally expected to launch?
Gemini 3.5 Pro was originally due for release in June, as announced during Google's I/O developer conference in May.
What actions are rivals OpenAI and Anthropic taking with their AI models?
OpenAI launched GPT-5.6 after a security review and Anthropic temporarily disabled its advanced models following a U.S. export control order.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Dassault Systemes in talks to buy drug trial software firm ArisGlobal, FT reports

Dassault Systemes in talks to buy drug trial software firm ArisGlobal, FT reports

Image for EDP chief says EU governments, not Brussels, slowing renewable energy investment

EDP chief says EU governments, not Brussels, slowing renewable energy investment

Image for England to ban sale of high-caffeine energy drinks to under-16s from next year

England to ban sale of high-caffeine energy drinks to under-16s from next year

Image for Latvia boosts security at dam, gas storage facility due to Russian threat, PM says

Latvia boosts security at dam, gas storage facility due to Russian threat, PM says

Image for Monte dei Paschi says bid premium offered by Intesa is too low

Monte dei Paschi says bid premium offered by Intesa is too low

Image for Ladbrokes owner Entain to cut 500 roles as it seeks to lower costs

Ladbrokes owner Entain to cut 500 roles as it seeks to lower costs

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Ireland enacts law to lift Dublin Airport passenger cap
Ireland enacts law to lift Dublin Airport passenger cap
Image for Kalshi to allow bets on clinical trials, FDA decisions
Kalshi to allow bets on clinical trials, FDA decisions
Image for Airlines asked to reduce flights at Paris-Orly due to risk of storms
Airlines asked to reduce flights at Paris-Orly due to risk of storms
Image for Estonia says US arms delayed over Iran war will arrive in coming months
Estonia says US arms delayed over Iran war will arrive in coming months
Image for US will focus counterterrorism efforts on left-wing groups, Rubio says 
US will focus counterterrorism efforts on left-wing groups, Rubio says 
Image for Ousted defence minister lays bare rift at heart of Ukraine's war effort
Ousted defence minister lays bare rift at heart of Ukraine's war effort
Image for Fender sues German retailer Thomann in copyright dispute over Stratocaster
Fender sues German retailer Thomann in copyright dispute over Stratocaster
Image for Italian police visit fashion firms including Cucinelli and Moncler in labour probe
Italian police visit fashion firms including Cucinelli and Moncler in labour probe
Image for German state minister says higher tariffs could boost Chinese interest in VW plant
German state minister says higher tariffs could boost Chinese interest in VW plant
Image for UK experts recommend MenB vaccine for 15-year olds following big outbreak
UK experts recommend MenB vaccine for 15-year olds following big outbreak
Image for Europe EV sales top 1 million in first half as demand accelerates
Europe EV sales top 1 million in first half as demand accelerates
Image for Moscow court rejects Euroclear appeal in frozen assets case, state media reports
Moscow court rejects Euroclear appeal in frozen assets case, state media reports
View All Finance Posts