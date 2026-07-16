Dassault Systemes Eyes $2B Acquisition of ArisGlobal to Expand Life Sciences Portfolio

Dassault Systemes' Strategic Move in the Life Sciences Sector

Overview of the Potential Acquisition

July 16 (Reuters) - French software maker Dassault Systemes is in talks to buy drug-trial software maker ArisGlobal from Nordic Capital for about $2 billion, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Significance of the Deal

• The potential deal would extend Dassault Systemes' foray into software used in life sciences and would rank as its second-biggest acquisition after its $5.8 billion takeover of clinical trial software group Medidata Solutions in 2019, the report said.

Current Status of Negotiations

• A transaction between the two firms is not a foregone conclusion, and talks could still fall apart, FT said.

• Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Dassault Systemes' Financial Performance and Growth Strategy

Recent Financial Results

• In April, Dassault Systemes reported first-quarter revenue of 1.51 billion euros ($1.77 billion), in line with estimates.

Adapting to Industry Challenges

Impact of Global Auto Industry Slowdown

• Hit by a prolonged slowdown in the global auto industry, Dassault Systemes, which provides software to automakers, plane manufacturers and industrial firms, is increasingly tapping augmented AI and data centers to drive growth.

Stakeholder Responses

• Dassault Systemes, ArisGlobal and Nordic Capital could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Barcelona; Editing by Tasim Zahid)