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Dassault Systemes in talks to buy drug trial software firm ArisGlobal, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dassault Systemes in talks to buy drug trial software firm ArisGlobal, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Finance Mergers & Acquisitions Life Sciences Software Markets

Dassault Systemes Eyes $2B Acquisition of ArisGlobal to Expand Life Sciences Portfolio

Dassault Systemes' Strategic Move in the Life Sciences Sector

Overview of the Potential Acquisition

July 16 (Reuters) - French software maker Dassault Systemes is in talks to buy drug-trial software maker ArisGlobal from Nordic Capital for about $2 billion, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Significance of the Deal

• The potential deal would extend Dassault Systemes' foray into software used in life sciences and would rank as its second-biggest acquisition after its $5.8 billion takeover of clinical trial software group Medidata Solutions in 2019, the report said.

Current Status of Negotiations

• A transaction between the two firms is not a foregone conclusion, and talks could still fall apart, FT said.

• Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Dassault Systemes' Financial Performance and Growth Strategy

Recent Financial Results

• In April, Dassault Systemes reported first-quarter revenue of 1.51 billion euros ($1.77 billion), in line with estimates.

Adapting to Industry Challenges

Impact of Global Auto Industry Slowdown

• Hit by a prolonged slowdown in the global auto industry, Dassault Systemes, which provides software to automakers, plane manufacturers and industrial firms, is increasingly tapping augmented AI and data centers to drive growth.

Stakeholder Responses

• Dassault Systemes, ArisGlobal and Nordic Capital could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Barcelona; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

Key Takeaways

  • Dassault Systèmes aims to deepen its life‑sciences software footprint by targeting ArisGlobal’s capabilities in drug‑trial, safety, regulatory and medical affairs software.
  • If completed, the ~$2 billion acquisition would become Dassault’s second‑largest deal, behind the $5.8 billion Medidata acquisition in 2019 (3ds.com).
  • The deal remains non‑conclusive, with talks ongoing and no guarantee of completion (3ds.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Dassault Systemes in talks to acquire?
Dassault Systemes is in talks to acquire ArisGlobal, a drug-trial software maker, from Nordic Capital.
How much is the potential acquisition of ArisGlobal valued at?
The acquisition of ArisGlobal is reportedly valued at about $2 billion.
Why is Dassault Systemes interested in ArisGlobal?
Acquiring ArisGlobal would extend Dassault Systemes' reach into software used in life sciences, building on its previous acquisition of Medidata Solutions.
Is the Dassault Systemes and ArisGlobal deal confirmed?
No, the deal is not confirmed; talks are ongoing and may still fall apart according to reports.
What was Dassault Systemes' first-quarter revenue in 2024?
Dassault Systemes reported first-quarter revenue of 1.51 billion euros ($1.77 billion) in April 2024.

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