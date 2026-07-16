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Finance

Ladbrokes owner Entain to cut 500 roles as it seeks to lower costs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Entain to Cut 500 Roles to Offset UK Online Gambling Tax Increases

Entain's Response to UK Online Gambling Tax Hikes

Cost-Cutting Measures and Role Reductions

July 16 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes owner Entain said on Thursday it will cut a number of roles across the group, aiming to cut costs and mitigate the impact of online gambling tax increases and growing competition from prediction markets.

Details of the Job Cuts

A spokesperson for Entain confirmed to Reuters that 500 roles were being removed.

Industry-Wide Impact of Tax Increases

The gambling industry has been bracing for higher costs from Britain's proposed tax increases on online betting and gaming, with operators rolling out cost-saving measures and warning the hikes could squeeze profitability and growth.

Entain's Strategy to Offset Tax Impact

Entain has been looking to offset the impact of tax increases, which it expects will add about £200 million ($269.50 million) to annual costs. The sports betting company had said in March that group-wide cost cuts would offset the impact of more than 50% of the tax hikes.

Financial Moves and Stake Sale

In late June, Entain said it had agreed to sell a 20% stake in its Central and Eastern European business to partner EMMA Capital for about €425 million as the first step in a phased exit aimed at reducing debt.

Additional Context and Industry Reports

Workforce Reduction in Perspective

Bloomberg News first reported that the London-listed betting group was cutting 2% of its workforce.

Currency Conversion

($1 = 0.7421 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sri Hari N S in Bengaluru; Additional Reporting by Nithyashree R B; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Jonathan Ananda)

Key Takeaways

  • Entain is axing 500 jobs to address rising tax burdens and heightened competition.
  • UK online gambling tax hikes—from Remote Gaming Duty rising to 40% starting April 1, 2026, and a new 25% remote betting duty effective April 1, 2027—will add about £200 million in annual costs for Entain’s UK&I online business (investegate.co.uk).
  • Entain has agreed to sell a 20% stake in its Central and Eastern Europe business to EMMA Capital for around €425 million, as the first step in a phased exit to reduce debt and sustain its online margins (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Entain cutting 500 roles?
Entain is cutting 500 jobs across the group to lower costs and offset the financial impact of rising online gambling taxes in the UK and growing market competition.
How much will the UK gambling tax increase impact Entain's costs?
Entain expects the proposed UK online betting and gaming tax increases to add about £200 million ($269.50 million) to its annual costs.
How is Entain planning to address higher operating costs?
The company is implementing group-wide cost cuts and has also agreed to sell a 20% stake in its Central and Eastern European business.
What percentage of Entain's workforce is affected by the job cuts?
Approximately 2% of Entain's workforce will be impacted by these layoffs, according to company reports.
Which business area did Entain recently sell a stake in to reduce debt?
Entain agreed to sell a 20% stake in its Central and Eastern European business to partner EMMA Capital as the first step in a planned exit.

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