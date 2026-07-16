Estonia to Receive Delayed US Arms Deliveries Following Iran War Suspension

Resumption and Status of US Arms Shipments to Estonia

Background of the Suspension

COPENHAGEN, July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. arms deliveries to Estonia that were temporarily suspended due to the Iran war are now expected to arrive in the Baltic country in the coming months, Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur told public broadcaster ERR on Thursday.

Impact of the Iran War on Deliveries

Reuters reported in April, citing sources familiar with the matter, that U.S. officials informed European counterparts that some previously contracted weapons deliveries were likely to be delayed because the Iran war was drawing on weapons stocks.

Specific Delays and Logistical Arrangements

Estonia's President Alar Karis said in late April that his country had been informed of delays related to HIMARS rocket systems.

"At the moment, logistical details are being agreed upon when it will be possible to send the plane to pick it up," Pevkur told ERR.

Pending Deliveries and Ongoing Concerns

But while most of the agreed arms supplies are now expected to take place, U.S.-made ATACMS missiles are still pending as these are closely related to U.S. operations in Iran, Pevkur said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sytas Andrius, writing by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)