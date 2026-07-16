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Estonia says US arms delayed over Iran war will arrive in coming months - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Estonia says US arms delayed over Iran war will arrive in coming months

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Estonia to Receive Delayed US Arms Deliveries Following Iran War Suspension

Resumption and Status of US Arms Shipments to Estonia

Background of the Suspension

COPENHAGEN, July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. arms deliveries to Estonia that were temporarily suspended due to the Iran war are now expected to arrive in the Baltic country in the coming months, Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur told public broadcaster ERR on Thursday.

Impact of the Iran War on Deliveries

Reuters reported in April, citing sources familiar with the matter, that U.S. officials informed European counterparts that some previously contracted weapons deliveries were likely to be delayed because the Iran war was drawing on weapons stocks.

Specific Delays and Logistical Arrangements

Estonia's President Alar Karis said in late April that his country had been informed of delays related to HIMARS rocket systems.

"At the moment, logistical details are being agreed upon when it will be possible to send the plane to pick it up," Pevkur told ERR.

Pending Deliveries and Ongoing Concerns

But while most of the agreed arms supplies are now expected to take place, U.S.-made ATACMS missiles are still pending as these are closely related to U.S. operations in Iran, Pevkur said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sytas Andrius, writing by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. delayed deliveries earlier this year as weapons stocks were diverted to support operations in Iran, affecting systems like HIMARS and Javelins (investing.com).
  • Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur now says most agreed supplies will be delivered in coming months, though ATACMS missiles remain pending due to their direct use in Iran conflict (en.reflect.ee).
  • Delays emphasize broader supply strain caused by the Iran war, accelerating European interest in bolstering domestic defense production (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were US arms deliveries to Estonia delayed?
Deliveries were delayed because the Iran war drew on US weapons stocks, affecting previously contracted shipments to Estonia.
When will the delayed US arms finally arrive in Estonia?
Estonia's Defence Minister said the arms are expected to arrive in the coming months as logistical details are being finalized.
Which US weapon systems to Estonia are still pending delivery?
The US-made ATACMS missiles are still pending due to their connection to US operations in Iran.
Who confirmed the updated timeline for US arms deliveries to Estonia?
Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur confirmed the updated timeline in an interview with ERR.
What did Estonia's President say about the arms delivery delays?
President Alar Karis stated that Estonia had been informed of delays, particularly related to HIMARS rocket systems.

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