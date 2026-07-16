EDP CEO: EU Member States Delay Renewable Energy Investment with Slow Permitting

Challenges and Delays in Renewable Energy Permitting Across the EU

Permitting Reforms and Member State Implementation

LISBON, July 16 (Reuters) - European Union member states are failing to implement permitting reforms needed to get renewable energy projects built despite European Commission efforts to spur clean power investment, the CEO of Portuguese energy group EDP said on Thursday.

Measures the EU adopted after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine to simplify permitting for renewable projects have yet to be fully implemented by many countries, including Portugal, Poland and Italy, said CEO Miguel Stilwell d'Andrade.

Responsibility at the National and Local Level

"The problem is not Europe. It's much more up to the member states and to the regional and local governments than Europe. It's really about execution on the ground," he told reporters.

He said lengthy environmental permitting processes were taking years to approve and delaying investment decisions across Europe.

European Commission Actions

The European Commission launched infringement proceedings last August against 26 member states for failing to fully turn its directives into law.

Country Responses and Industry Impact

Portugal's Efforts to Streamline Permitting

A spokesperson for Portugal's environment ministry said the country is adopting measures to "streamline and facilitate permitting as much as possible," while engaging local communities early and explaining project benefits and compensation.

Italy and Poland's Position

Italy's energy ministry and a Polish government spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

EDP's Global Strategy and Investment Plans

EDP's International Presence

EDP, through its subsidiary EDP Renovaveis, the world's fourth-largest wind energy producer, has a global footprint spanning 29 countries across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Future Investments in Renewable Energy

EDP plans to invest €12 billion ($13.74 billion) between 2026 and 2028, mainly to expand its renewable energy capacity, with a focus on the U.S.

The plan includes €3.6 billion of investment in electricity networks, a key enabler of renewable energy deployment, with two-thirds to be spent in Iberia.

Permitting Delays vs. Construction Timelines

EDP said in January that renewable energy projects in Europe can take four to six years to secure permits, even though they typically take only 12 to 18 months to build.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8736 euros)

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; editing by Charlie Devereux and Rod Nickel)