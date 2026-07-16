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EDP chief says EU governments, not Brussels, slowing renewable energy investment - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EDP chief says EU governments, not Brussels, slowing renewable energy investment

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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EDP CEO: EU Member States Delay Renewable Energy Investment with Slow Permitting

Challenges and Delays in Renewable Energy Permitting Across the EU

Permitting Reforms and Member State Implementation

LISBON, July 16 (Reuters) - European Union member states are failing to implement permitting reforms needed to get renewable energy projects built despite European Commission efforts to spur clean power investment, the CEO of Portuguese energy group EDP said on Thursday.

Measures the EU adopted after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine to simplify permitting for renewable projects have yet to be fully implemented by many countries, including Portugal, Poland and Italy, said CEO Miguel Stilwell d'Andrade.

Responsibility at the National and Local Level

"The problem is not Europe. It's much more up to the member states and to the regional and local governments than Europe. It's really about execution on the ground," he told reporters.

He said lengthy environmental permitting processes were taking years to approve and delaying investment decisions across Europe. 

European Commission Actions

The European Commission launched infringement proceedings last August against 26 member states for failing to fully turn its directives into law.

Country Responses and Industry Impact

Portugal's Efforts to Streamline Permitting

A spokesperson for Portugal's environment ministry said the country is adopting measures to "streamline and facilitate permitting as much as possible," while engaging local communities early and explaining project benefits and compensation.

Italy and Poland's Position

Italy's energy ministry and a Polish government spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

EDP's Global Strategy and Investment Plans

EDP's International Presence

EDP, through its subsidiary EDP Renovaveis, the world's fourth-largest wind energy producer, has a global footprint spanning 29 countries across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Future Investments in Renewable Energy

EDP plans to invest €12 billion ($13.74 billion) between 2026 and 2028, mainly to expand its renewable energy capacity, with a focus on the U.S.

The plan includes €3.6 billion of investment in electricity networks, a key enabler of renewable energy deployment, with two-thirds to be spent in Iberia.

Permitting Delays vs. Construction Timelines

EDP said in January that renewable energy projects in Europe can take four to six years to secure permits, even though they typically take only 12 to 18 months to build.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8736 euros)

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; editing by Charlie Devereux and Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • Member states—including Portugal, Poland, Italy—lag in implementing EU permitting reforms, delaying renewable project roll-outs
  • EU Commission has launched infringement proceedings against 26 countries for failing to transpose revised permitting directives (ec.europa.eu)
  • EDP pledges ~€12 billion investment between 2026–2028, with ~€7.5 billion in renewables (60% in U.S.) and €3.6 billion in power networks (edp.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who does the EDP CEO blame for renewable energy investment delays in Europe?
The EDP CEO blames EU member states and their local governments for slow permitting processes, rather than the European Commission.
How long can it take to secure permits for renewable energy projects in Europe?
According to EDP, renewable energy projects in Europe can take four to six years to secure permits, despite only needing 12 to 18 months to build.
What actions has the European Commission taken to address permitting delays?
The European Commission has launched infringement proceedings against 26 member states for failing to implement permitting reforms.
What is EDP's investment plan for renewable energy?
EDP plans to invest €12 billion between 2026 and 2028, with a focus on expanding renewable energy capacity and electricity networks.

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