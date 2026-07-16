Ireland Enacts Law to Remove Dublin Airport Passenger Cap Amid Airline Pressure

Government Action and Reactions to Dublin Airport Passenger Cap

Legislative Changes and Official Statements

DUBLIN, July 16 (Reuters) - Ireland's transport minister on Thursday moved to lift a cap on passenger numbers at Dublin Airport that has come under fire from European and U.S. airlines after President Catherine Connolly signed new legislation into law.

The government has been under pressure to lift the 32 million passenger-per-year cap, which is ​currently suspended pending a European Court ruling. The airport overshot the limit by 4 million ​passengers last year.

Minister's Response and Next Steps

Irish Transport Minister Darragh O'Brien in a statement welcomed the signing of the law by Connolly, and said he hoped an order to amend or revoke the cap would be made as soon as possible following an environmental assessment.

"I plan to immediately commence the relevant provisions of the Act," he said. "This will now facilitate the sustainable development of Dublin Airport."

O'Brien told Reuters in May that he had hoped the bill would become law by July.

Background and Stakeholder Perspectives

Origins of the Passenger Cap

The number of passengers at Ireland's main airport was capped at 32 million by planners in 2007, in part to avoid local road congestion.

Local and Environmental Concerns

Some local residents support capping passenger numbers at the airport, which carries around 80% of the country's air traffic. Environment groups have warned its removal would weaken oversight of a high-emission sector.

Airline and International Opposition

Economic and Aviation Industry Impact

But the measure has been opposed by Irish airline bosses, who warn it would damage the country's economy.

Transatlantic Relations and U.S. Airline Pressure

U.S. airlines have also opposed the cap, prompting their representative body and Irish carriers to warn that the U.S. government could retaliate and restrict transatlantic flights from Dublin if the cap is not quickly scrapped.

(Writing by Conor Humphries, Editing by Sam Tabahriti)