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Ferrari names new marketing chief after Luce EV debut - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ferrari names new marketing chief after Luce EV debut

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 23, 2026

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Ferrari names former BMW Italy head as new marketing chief after Luce EV debut

Leadership Transition and Market Response at Ferrari

Appointment of Massimiliano Di Silvestre

MILAN, June 23 (Reuters) - Ferrari said on Tuesday it had appointed former BMW Italy head Massimiliano Di Silvestre as its chief marketing and commercial officer, replacing long-serving executive Enrico Galliera.

The management change comes shortly after Ferrari unveiled the divisive Luce, its first electric car, in a launch that drew widespread criticism.

Di Silvestre's Background and Role

Di Silvestre, who left BMW at the end of last month after serving as president and CEO of the group's operations in Italy for almost seven years, will take up the new role on July 1. He will join Ferrari's leadership team, reporting directly to CEO Benedetto Vigna, the luxury sports car maker said in a statement. 

Industry Experience and Achievements

Ferrari said Di Silvestre brings more than two decades of international experience in the premium and luxury automotive sector, including expertise in business transformation and commercial development.

Under Di Silvestre, who joined BMW in 2012, the German company gained a leading position in Italy's premium auto market in 2024 and 2025.

Departure of Enrico Galliera

Galliera's Legacy at Ferrari

GALLIERA LEAVES AFTER 16 YEARS

One of Ferrari's top executives, Galliera has spent more than 16 years at Ferrari, helping the group to strengthen its global brand appeal. 

He "has decided to embark on a new chapter in his professional journey — a decision shared with the company some time ago," the company said in a statement.

Transition Timing and Acknowledgments

Galliera and Ferrari had decided to part ways at the beginning of this year, agreeing that he would stay on for the important EV launch, a source told Reuters.

"I would like to thank Enrico for the extraordinary contribution he has made to Ferrari throughout his long career," CEO Vigna said, underscoring his role in strengthening the brand globally. 

Market Reaction to the Luce EV Launch

Criticism and Customer Interest

LUCE FACES CRITICISM

Ferrari unveiled the five-seat Luce EV late last month, triggering a flurry of criticism, including on social media, over the model's unconventional design compared to Ferrari's typical muscular and aggressive aesthetic, and the company's decision to deviate from its legacy petrol-powered engines.

Days after the presentation, Vigna said Ferrari was receiving "strong interest" for the car, both from new and existing customers.

Future Updates and Outlook

Since then, the company has not given any further updates on Luce's orders, and said it would only provide precise figures at the end of July, when releasing its second-quarter results.

(Reporting by Giulio PiovaccariEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Massimiliano Di Silvestre joins Ferrari’s leadership team on July 1, reporting directly to CEO Benedetto Vigna, bringing over two decades of global premium automotive marketing experience. (bmwgroup.com)
  • The management change follows the controversial unveiling of the Luce EV—Ferrari’s first electric vehicle—which drew widespread criticism for its unconventional, Apple‑like design and departure from the brand’s traditional aesthetic. (electrive.com)
  • Industry and public backlash includes sharp comparisons, online mockery, a drop in Ferrari’s share price (as much as 8%), and a YouGov poll indicating 52% of Britons dislike the Luce’s design, underscoring a critical moment for Ferrari's brand positioning. (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Ferrari's new chief marketing and commercial officer?
Massimiliano Di Silvestre, formerly BMW Italy’s President and CEO, is Ferrari’s new chief marketing and commercial officer.
Who did Massimiliano Di Silvestre replace at Ferrari?
He replaced Enrico Galliera, a long-serving executive at Ferrari.
What is significant about Ferrari's Luce EV launch?
The Luce is Ferrari’s first electric vehicle and its design has drawn widespread criticism for deviating from the brand’s typical style.
When will Massimiliano Di Silvestre start his role at Ferrari?
He will take up the new role on July 1 and join Ferrari's leadership team.
What experience does Massimiliano Di Silvestre bring to Ferrari?
He brings over two decades of international experience in the premium and luxury automotive sector, particularly in business transformation and commercial development.

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