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Meta to sell excess AI computing capacity via cloud business, Bloomberg News reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Meta to sell excess AI computing capacity via cloud business, Bloomberg News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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Meta to Launch Cloud Business for Selling Excess AI Computing Capacity

Meta's Strategic Move into Cloud AI Services

Overview of Meta's Cloud Business Initiative

July 1 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms is building a cloud business to sell excess AI computing capacity, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter.

Market Reaction

Shares of the company were up more than 6% in premarket trading. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Reporting Details

(Reporting by Anhata Rooprai in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)

Key Takeaways

  • Meta may lease excess AI compute via a new cloud offering, signaling entry into AWS/Microsoft‑style hyperscaler territory (youraireference.com)
  • The initiative stems from Meta’s aggressive 2026 AI infrastructure spending—estimated between $125B–$145B—and expansions like its Meta Compute unit (youraireference.com)
  • Meta has secured large external AI compute agreements (e.g., CoreWeave $21B, Nebius up to $27B), reinforcing its growing role in the AI compute ecosystem (pymnts.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Meta Platforms planning according to Bloomberg News?
Meta Platforms is building a cloud business to sell its excess AI computing capacity.
How did Meta's shares react to this report?
Meta's shares rose more than 6% in premarket trading following the report.
Who reported Meta's new cloud business initiative?
The news was reported by Bloomberg News, citing people familiar with the matter.
Has the report on Meta's new cloud business been independently verified?
Reuters could not independently verify the Bloomberg News report.

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