Meta to Launch Cloud Business for Selling Excess AI Computing Capacity
Meta's Strategic Move into Cloud AI Services
Overview of Meta's Cloud Business Initiative
July 1 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms is building a cloud business to sell excess AI computing capacity, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter.
Market Reaction
Shares of the company were up more than 6% in premarket trading. Reuters could not independently verify the report.
Reporting Details
(Reporting by Anhata Rooprai in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)