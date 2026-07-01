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German banks reject ECB's potential move to lift minimum reserves - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German banks reject ECB's potential move to lift minimum reserves

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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German Banks Reject ECB's Proposal to Raise Minimum Reserve Requirements

German Banks Respond to ECB's Reserve Requirement Proposal

Industry Association's Firm Rejection

FRANKFURT, July 1 (Reuters) - A top industry association of German banks on Wednesday firmly rejected a potential increase by the European Central Bank in the amount of cash lenders must keep on reserve in unremunerated accounts.

Details of the ECB's Consideration

Reuters reported on Tuesday that the ECB is considering doubling the proportion of funds lenders must maintain on reserve in the accounts, a move that would cut the central bank's own interest bill and mitigate the side effects of its inflation fight.

Concerns Over Competitive Disadvantage

But Heiner Herkenhoff, chief executive of the Association of German Banks, said a stricter requirement would exacerbate what is essentially a tax on European banks, prompting them to "fall further behind in global competition".

"It will tie up additional liquidity, weaken the institutions' profitability, and reduce their scope for investment and lending," he said in a statement to Reuters.

Potential Impact of Increased Reserve Requirements

The potential increase, which is being debated by ECB policymakers, would raise minimum reserve requirements to 2% from 1% of banks' customer deposits and some other forms of funding, sources told Reuters.  

"Especially at a time of growing geopolitical uncertainties, Europe needs strong and competitive banks, not additional competitive disadvantages," Herkenhoff added.

Timeline and Decision Process

A decision over the potential move, which has not been formally discussed by the ECB's Governing Council, is expected by the autumn. The sources said that the discussion within the ECB was at an early stage.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • The ECB may double reserve requirements to 2% to reduce its own interest expenses by up to €4 billion annually—especially amid excess liquidity and high deposit facility rates (investing.com).
  • Heiner Herkenhoff of the German banks’ association called the move a de facto tax that would lock up liquidity, weaken institutions’ profitability, and shrink their scope for lending and investment (investing.com).
  • Analysts estimate a 1‑percentage‑point increase in required reserves could cut eurozone banks’ net interest income by ~1.7 % and profits before tax by ~3.3 %, with medium impact on liquidity and more significant effects in Germany and other specific jurisdictions (suerf.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What change is the ECB considering regarding minimum reserves?
The ECB is considering doubling the proportion of funds lenders must keep on reserve, raising the minimum reserve requirements from 1% to 2% of banks' customer deposits and some other forms of funding.
Why do German banks oppose the ECB's potential move?
German banks believe that increasing the reserve requirements acts as a tax, tying up liquidity, weakening profitability, and reducing their ability to invest and lend.
Who has voiced opposition to the ECB's proposal?
Heiner Herkenhoff, chief executive of the Association of German Banks, has publicly opposed the potential increase.
Has the ECB made a final decision on the reserve requirement increase?
No, the ECB has not formally discussed the move in its Governing Council, and a decision is expected by autumn.
What is a potential motive for the ECB raising reserve requirements?
The ECB may increase reserve requirements to reduce its own interest bill and help mitigate side effects from its anti-inflation policies.

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