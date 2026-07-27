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Merz vows response to Berlin Pride attack amid outcry over suspect - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Merz vows response to Berlin Pride attack amid outcry over suspect

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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Chancellor Merz Promises Action After Berlin Pride Vehicle Attack and Suspect Outcry

Response and Investigation Following Berlin Pride Attack

By Miranda Murray

Chancellor Merz's Statement and Immediate Reactions

BERLIN, July 27 (Reuters) - Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday vowed to take action in response to the vehicle ramming attack on the Berlin Pride celebration as debate erupted in Germany over why the suspected driver was not in prison.

Details of the Suspect and Incident

The suspect, who was shot dead by police on Sunday, was identified as 21-year-old German citizen Abdul Ballout, who was recently convicted of preparing a violent act and was believed to have tried to join the Islamic State militant group.

"It is still too early to say what political conclusions we will draw from this brutal attack. ... We will have to respond with prudence, but also with determination," Merz said at a party press conference. 

Victims and Impact of the Attack

One person died in the attack in the Tiergarten park near the Brandenburg Gate on Saturday evening, whom Poland's foreign minister identified as a Polish woman aged about 60.

Bild newspaper said the victim was visiting the Christopher Street Day celebrations with her daughter, who herself suffered injuries.  

Background of the Suspect

Suspected attacker Ballout was a German citizen with Lebanese roots and born and raised in Berlin, according to Germany's interior minister.

Police said they opened fire on him on Sunday when he ran towards officers armed with a bladed weapon. 

Legal Proceedings and Surveillance Issues

Previous Conviction and Sentencing

In May, Ballout was convicted of preparing a serious act of violence endangering the state and was sentenced under juvenile law to one year and 10 months in prison, according to prosecutors.

He was released under the supervision of a probation officer for six months after the court deferred a decision on whether to suspend the sentence. Prosecutors had appealed the ruling, seeking a longer sentence.

Government and Police Responsibilities

Merz said police surveillance of convicted criminals was regional states' responsibility but added he had tasked the federal interior minister with looking into changing jurisdiction.

The German leader also questioned how the suspect was able to approach the event despite supposedly being under constant surveillance.

Developments Regarding Additional Suspects

A second suspect detained in connection with the attack has been released, the German federal prosecutors' office said on Monday.

Spiegel magazine cited sources as saying that authorities released the person because initial suspicion that he was a passenger in the ramming vehicle attack could not be confirmed.

(Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Chancellor Friedrich Merz vowed a prudent but firm response, particularly reviewing surveillance jurisdiction amid criticism over the suspect’s release under probation (berlin.de).
  • The attacker, Abdul Ballout, 21, a German citizen with Lebanese roots, had been convicted in May 2026 of preparing a serious act of violence and received a suspended juvenile sentence with probation supervision (berlin.de).
  • Authorities are investigating how Ballout was able to carry out the attack despite monitoring; the suspect was shot dead by police after attacking officers with a bladed weapon during a manhunt (aljazeera.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the suspect in the Berlin Pride attack?
The suspect was 21-year-old German citizen Abdul Ballout, who had recently been convicted for preparing a violent act.
What actions has Chancellor Merz vowed to take after the attack?
Chancellor Merz said he will respond with prudence and determination and tasked the federal interior minister to consider changing jurisdiction.
What happened to the victim of the Berlin Pride attack?
One person, a Polish woman aged about 60, died in the attack, and her daughter was injured.
Why was the suspect not in prison despite his conviction?
Abdul Ballout was released under supervision pending a court decision on suspending his prison sentence, despite prosecutors appealing for a longer sentence.
What was the outcome for the second suspect detained in the case?
The second suspect was released after authorities could not confirm that he was a passenger in the attack vehicle.

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