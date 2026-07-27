Poland Seeks Extradition of Former Justice Minister Over Fund Misuse Allegations

Extradition Request and Political Context

Details of the Extradition Request

WARSAW, July 27 (Reuters) - Poland asked the United States on Monday to extradite fugitive former Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro, who faces 26 charges mainly related to the alleged misuse of money from a crime victims' fund for political purposes, prosecutors said.

Background on Zbigniew Ziobro

Poland is seeking to prosecute Ziobro, the architect of changes to the Polish judicial system that the European Union has said undermined the rule of law during the 2015-2023 rule of the conservative Law and Justice party (PiS).

Ziobro's Response to Allegations

He has denied wrongdoing and said he is the victim of a politically motivated campaign by Poland's pro-EU ruling coalition.

International and Diplomatic Developments

"Today, a request for the pre-trial detention and extradition of Zbigniew Ziobro was transmitted through diplomatic channels to the competent authorities of the United States of America," the public prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Asylum and Escape

Ziobro and his deputy Marcin Romanowski were granted asylum in Hungary by the previous nationalist government. Ziobro managed to flee to the U.S. on May 9, the day Hungary's new Prime Minister Peter Magyar, who had promised to revoke their refugee status, was sworn in.

U.S. Involvement

Reuters has reported that U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau had instructed senior State Department officials to facilitate and approve a visa for him.

Status of Marcin Romanowski

Romanowski's whereabouts are unknown.

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Andrei Khalip)