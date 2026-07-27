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Poland asks U.S. to hand over ex-minister over alleged fund misuse - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Poland asks U.S. to hand over ex-minister over alleged fund misuse

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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Finance Banking Politics Law Europe

Poland Seeks Extradition of Former Justice Minister Over Fund Misuse Allegations

Extradition Request and Political Context

Details of the Extradition Request

WARSAW, July 27 (Reuters) - Poland asked the United States on Monday to extradite fugitive former Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro, who faces 26 charges mainly related to the alleged misuse of money from a crime victims' fund for political purposes, prosecutors said.

Background on Zbigniew Ziobro

Poland is seeking to prosecute Ziobro, the architect of changes to the Polish judicial system that the European Union has said undermined the rule of law during the 2015-2023 rule of the conservative Law and Justice party (PiS).

Ziobro's Response to Allegations

He has denied wrongdoing and said he is the victim of a politically motivated campaign by Poland's pro-EU ruling coalition.

International and Diplomatic Developments

"Today, a request for the pre-trial detention and extradition of Zbigniew Ziobro was transmitted through diplomatic channels to the competent authorities of the United States of America," the public prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Asylum and Escape

Ziobro and his deputy Marcin Romanowski were granted asylum in Hungary by the previous nationalist government. Ziobro managed to flee to the U.S. on May 9, the day Hungary's new Prime Minister Peter Magyar, who had promised to revoke their refugee status, was sworn in.

U.S. Involvement

Reuters has reported that U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau had instructed senior State Department officials to facilitate and approve a visa for him. 

Status of Marcin Romanowski

Romanowski's whereabouts are unknown.

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Andrei Khalip)

Key Takeaways

  • Poland filed an extradition request to the U.S. on July 27, 2026, over 26 criminal charges against former justice minister Zbigniew Ziobro tied to alleged misuse of the Justice Fund for political gain (pap.pl).
  • Ziobro fled to the United States on May 10, 2026, following the revocation of his refugee status in Hungary; Poland simultaneously contacted U.S. authorities to clarify the documents he used to enter and remain in the U.S. (polskieradio.pl).
  • A Warsaw court ordered Ziobro’s pre‑trial detention in February, and authorities are now relying on the Poland‑U.S. extradition treaty—though U.S. courts may require a final ruling rather than a non‑final detention order (polskieradio.pl).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Zbigniew Ziobro?
Zbigniew Ziobro is Poland's former Justice Minister, currently facing charges for alleged misuse of funds.
What charges does Ziobro face?
Ziobro faces 26 charges mainly related to the alleged misuse of money from a crime victims' fund for political purposes.
Why did Poland request Ziobro's extradition from the U.S.?
Poland requested Ziobro's extradition to prosecute him for alleged fund misuse after he fled to the United States.
Did Zbigniew Ziobro deny the allegations?
Yes, Ziobro denied wrongdoing, claiming he is a victim of a politically motivated campaign.
Where was Ziobro granted asylum before fleeing to the U.S.?
Ziobro and his deputy were granted asylum in Hungary by the previous nationalist government.

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