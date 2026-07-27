French police arrest man after knife attack in Paris

French Police Arrest Suspect After Knife Attack Injures Three in Paris

Details of the Paris Knife Attack Incident

Attack Near Porte de Clichy

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - French police detained a man on Monday after he attacked three women with knives near Porte de Clichy in Paris, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez told reporters.

Victims and Severity of Injuries

The man attacked the three women, who were aged 19, 24 and 36, with two kitchen knives, severely wounding two of them, Nunez said.

Police Response and Arrest

The minister said the man had been detained by an off-duty police officer. "I pay tribute to him, it was a courageous act," Nunez added.

Investigation and Motive

Unknown Motive and Suspect Identity

The motive of the attack remains unknown, Nunez said, adding police could not verify the identity of the attacker, whose declarations were "incoherent" when he was being arrested.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta,Inti Landauro, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout and Gareth Jones)