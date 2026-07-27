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Headlines

French police arrest man after knife attack in Paris

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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French Police Arrest Suspect After Knife Attack Injures Three in Paris

Details of the Paris Knife Attack Incident

Attack Near Porte de Clichy

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - French police detained a man on Monday after he attacked three women with knives near Porte de Clichy in Paris, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez told reporters.

Victims and Severity of Injuries

The man attacked the three women, who were aged 19, 24 and 36, with two kitchen knives, severely wounding two of them, Nunez said.

Police Response and Arrest

The minister said the man had been detained by an off-duty police officer. "I pay tribute to him, it was a courageous act," Nunez added.

Investigation and Motive

Unknown Motive and Suspect Identity

The motive of the attack remains unknown, Nunez said, adding police could not verify the identity of the attacker, whose declarations were "incoherent" when he was being arrested.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta,Inti Landauro, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout and Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Attack occurred around 10:30–11:30 AM near Porte de Clichy in the 17th arrondissement of Paris. (fr.euronews.com)
  • Three women—aged 19, 24 and 36—were victims, with two sustaining serious injuries. (streetinsider.com)
  • Suspect was detained promptly by an off‑duty police officer; motive remains undetermined and suspect’s statements incoherent. (streetinsider.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the knife attack in Paris occur?
The attack took place near Porte de Clichy in Paris.
How many people were injured in the Paris knife attack?
Three women were attacked, and two of them were severely wounded.
Who detained the attacker after the Paris knife incident?
An off-duty police officer detained the attacker.
Is the motive for the Paris knife attack known?
The motive for the attack is currently unknown.
What was said about the attacker's behavior at the time of arrest?
The attacker made incoherent statements when he was being arrested.

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