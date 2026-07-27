Bahrain loses bid to block dissidents' spyware lawsuit in UK
UK Supreme Court Ruling on Bahrain Spyware Lawsuit
Background of the Case
LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Bahrain cannot claim state immunity to block a lawsuit brought in Britain by two dissidents who say its government hacked their laptops with spyware, the United Kingdom's Supreme Court ruled on Monday.
Allegations of Surveillance
Saeed Shehabi and Moosa Mohammed allege Bahrain infected their computers with surveillance software called FinSpy in around 2011, which allowed agents to monitor their work with political prisoners in the Gulf kingdom.
Lawsuit Initiation and Claims
The men, who both live in Britain, sued Bahrain at London's High Court in 2020, seeking damages for what they said was "psychiatric harm".
Bahrain's Response and Legal Proceedings
Denial and State Immunity Claim
Bahrain denies hacking Shehabi and Mohammed's laptops and has for several years sought to claim state immunity to defeat the lawsuit, appealing last year to the UK's highest court.
Supreme Court Decision
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed Bahrain's appeal by a three to two majority, ruling that the alleged surveillance took place in Britain even if it was initiated from abroad.
Implications of the Ruling
This meant the alleged hacking came within the personal injury exception to state immunity under UK law and that Shehabi and Mohammed's case could proceed.
Reactions to the Ruling
Statements from the Plaintiffs
"The era of abusing victims while hiding behind state immunity is over," Mohammed said in a statement.
"This is not just a victory for us, but for everyone targeted by authoritarian states beyond their own borders," Shehabi added. "The court's message is clear: states that abuse people on British soil will be held accountable."
Bahrain's Response
Bahrain's Global Communication Office did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
Next Steps
The case is now expected to return to the High Court.
(Reporting by Sam Tobin; Editing by Michael Holden and David Holmes)