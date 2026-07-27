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Bahrain loses bid to block dissidents' spyware lawsuit in UK

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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Bahrain loses bid to block dissidents' spyware lawsuit in UK

UK Supreme Court Ruling on Bahrain Spyware Lawsuit

Background of the Case

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Bahrain cannot claim state immunity to block a lawsuit brought in Britain by two dissidents who say its government hacked their laptops with spyware, the United Kingdom's Supreme Court ruled on Monday.

Allegations of Surveillance

Saeed Shehabi and Moosa Mohammed allege Bahrain infected their computers with surveillance software called FinSpy in around 2011, which allowed agents to monitor their work with political prisoners in the Gulf kingdom.

Lawsuit Initiation and Claims

The men, who both live in Britain, sued Bahrain at London's High Court in 2020, seeking damages for what they said was "psychiatric harm".

Bahrain's Response and Legal Proceedings

Denial and State Immunity Claim

Bahrain denies hacking Shehabi and Mohammed's laptops and has for several years sought to claim state immunity to defeat the lawsuit, appealing last year to the UK's highest court.

Supreme Court Decision

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed Bahrain's appeal by a three to two majority, ruling that the alleged surveillance took place in Britain even if it was initiated from abroad.

Implications of the Ruling

This meant the alleged hacking came within the personal injury exception to state immunity under UK law and that Shehabi and Mohammed's case could proceed.

Reactions to the Ruling

Statements from the Plaintiffs

"The era of abusing victims while hiding behind state immunity is over," Mohammed said in a statement.

"This is not just a victory for us, but for everyone targeted by authoritarian states beyond their own borders," Shehabi added. "The court's message is clear: states that abuse people on British soil will be held accountable."

Bahrain's Response

Bahrain's Global Communication Office did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Next Steps

The case is now expected to return to the High Court.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; Editing by Michael Holden and David Holmes)

Key Takeaways

  • The Supreme Court held that remote spyware installation on computers located in the UK constitutes an act within the UK, bringing it within the personal injury exception under the State Immunity Act 1978 (supremecourt.uk).
  • The claimants—Saeed Shehabi and Moosa Mohammed—allege that Bahraini agents installed FinSpy on their laptops around 2011 while the devices were in Britain, causing psychiatric injury upon discovery (legalclarity.org).
  • This ruling follows earlier refusals of state immunity by the High Court in 2023 and the Court of Appeal in 2024, all of which the Supreme Court upheld by a 3‑2 majority (supremecourt.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Bahrain lose its bid to block the lawsuit in the UK?
The UK Supreme Court found that alleged spyware surveillance took place in Britain, qualifying for a personal injury exception to state immunity.
Who are the claimants in the Bahrain spyware case?
Saeed Shehabi and Moosa Mohammed, dissidents living in Britain, are the claimants who allege Bahrain hacked their laptops.
What is FinSpy and how is it related to this case?
FinSpy is surveillance software allegedly used by Bahrain to hack the laptops of the claimants in 2011.
On what legal grounds did the UK courts reject Bahrain's immunity?
The courts ruled the alleged harm occurred in Britain, falling under an exception in UK law to state immunity for personal injury claims.
What happens next in the Bahrain spyware lawsuit?
Shehabi and Mohammed's case can now proceed in the British courts despite Bahrain's claim of state immunity.

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