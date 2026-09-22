GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy emphasizes land sovereignty against occupiers - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image captures President Zelenskiy during a press conference, asserting Ukraine's commitment to sovereignty and territorial integrity. This aligns with his statement that Ukrainians will not concede land to occupiers, emphasizing the nation's resolve amidst geopolitical tensions.
Headlines

Britain's royals set to emerge from another crisis, bruised but unbowed

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking British Royals Monarchy Current Affairs

British Royal Family Faces New Crisis But Proves Resilience Once More

Resilience of the British Monarchy Amid Ongoing Crises

By Kate Holton and Michael Holden

Historical Challenges and the Monarchy’s Endurance

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - For decades Buckingham Palace has faced a series of crises from the death of Princess Diana, to her son Prince Harry's memoir and scandals around Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, but each time the British monarchy has bounced back, bruised but unbowed.

As it deals with the latest drama in the form of a book by Charles Spencer, the brother of King Charles' first wife Diana, the historic institution, as it has many times before, is seeking to emerge without lasting damage to its standing.

Comparisons to Past Royal Scandals

"The 90s were very much worse. I would argue Harry's book 'Spare' was very much worse. It was a huge noise at the time and the opinion polls didn't move one jot and I don't think they will this time either," said veteran royal author Robert Hardman.

"As the late queen (Elizabeth) always used to say, 'this storm, too, shall pass'."

Public Fascination and Enduring Interest

Turmoil and uproar are nothing new for the British royals, whose lives, loves and squabbles continue to enthral people across the world, not least US President Donald Trump.

Be it the abdication of Edward VIII in 1936, the marital woes of the queen's children in the 1990s to the more recent events involving Harry and his wife Meghan, the family has faced perceived potential existential threats and survived.

The Impact of Diana and the Latest Revelations

Diana’s Legacy and Ongoing Influence

For decades Diana - the so-called "people's princess" who married Charles in a fairytale wedding in 1981, divorced the then-heir in 1996 and was killed in a car crash the following year - has been the cut that has never fully healed.

Now, her brother's book "Swan Song: Diana, My Sister", has once again reopened the wound, reminding the world of her pointed criticism of both the institution and specifically her ex-husband.

Buckingham Palace’s Response

It was notable that, within hours of Spencer's book being serialised in the Daily Mail, Buckingham Palace had released a statement to say his grief could impact reason, judgment and memory.

Royal commentator Afua Hagan told Reuters the blunt approach was not without risk. "I do think it was quite cold, quite aloof, and that kind of harks back to what people said about the royal family in those days after Princess Diana died," she said.

But Hardman, and those close to the monarch, say it will pass.

"It dents the bonnet but doesn’t crack the chassis," an unnamed friend of the king told the Sunday Times.

Modernization and Communication Strategies

Never Complain, Never Explain

Diana's death in 1997, and the public opprobrium levelled at a monarchy perceived to be out-of-touch that followed, led the royal family to rethink and professionalise its communications, and adapt its policy of "never complain, never explain".

Current Challenges Facing the Royal Family

If there is a danger for the royals now, it is that the book comes on the back of the never-ending drama surrounding the king's younger son, Harry, and the ongoing police investigation into his younger brother, Mountbatten-Windsor.

The stream of negative publicity drowns out the work they want people to know about and, more importantly, which helps justify the millions of taxpayer dollars they receive every year.

Last week, Prince William, the king's eldest son and heir, and his wife Kate's trip to Scotland, which might usually feature on newspaper front pages, barely got a look in.

"All they can do is keep calm and carry on. But unfortunately, that's not necessarily the news and what people want to hear about," Hagan said.

"The working royals are being overshadowed, essentially, by all the other things that are happening."

Looking to the Future of the Monarchy

William’s Role and the Call for Modernization

While Spencer's book makes very uncomfortable reading for Charles and some of those around him, it is less critical of the monarchy as an institution, perhaps unsurprising given his nephew William, who has made it clear he will do things differently, will one day be king.

"I find some of the flummery around the monarchy quite jarring," Spencer told the BBC. "I don't think it's healthy for a human being to be seen in such archaic, servile terms. I'm all for a monarchy but I'd like a modern monarchy."

Conclusion

(Reporting by Kate Holton and Michael Holden; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Buckingham Palace broke its typical silence with a rare statement warning that fraternal grief may cloud memory—an indication that the institution sees this as a manageable storm (apnews.com).
  • The Spencer book ‘Swan Song: Diana, My Sister’, due Sept 22, contains emotional revelations that echo past royal crises but, historically, polling and public trust levels have proven durable (thedailybeast.com).
  • The monarchy’s crisis communications approach – rooted in 'never complain, never explain' – has evolved since Diana's death, and while unconventional, the Palace’s direct response suggests adaptability to modern media dynamics (uni-wuppertal.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What recent event has reignited scrutiny of the British royal family?
A new book by Charles Spencer, Diana's brother, has reopened public discussion about the royal family's past, especially concerning Diana.
How has Buckingham Palace responded to the latest crisis?
Buckingham Palace issued a statement addressing the book and emphasizing that grief can impact judgment, aiming to contain the fallout.
Has the British monarchy survived previous scandals?
Yes, the royal family has endured multiple crises, from Princess Diana's death to Prince Harry's memoir, maintaining its position each time.
What challenge does ongoing negative publicity present for the royals?
Persistent negative coverage overshadows the positive work of working royals and raises concerns about their justification for public funding.
Is the monarchy likely to suffer long-term damage from this crisis?
Experts believe the monarchy will weather this storm as it has done before, though it may impact immediate public perception.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for The show must go on: struggling luxury brands seek catwalk boost in Milan and Paris

The show must go on: struggling luxury brands seek catwalk boost in Milan and Paris

Image for Exclusive-Lithuania plans key substation near Russia, fortified against explosive drones

Exclusive-Lithuania plans key substation near Russia, fortified against explosive drones

Image for Zelenskiy to meet Trump at UN in push for energy truce with Russia

Zelenskiy to meet Trump at UN in push for energy truce with Russia

Image for Porsche's decline from crown jewel to millstone for parent Volkswagen

Porsche's decline from crown jewel to millstone for parent Volkswagen

Image for Switzerland's On Holding plans $1 billion buyback through 2029, sets long-term targets 

Switzerland's On Holding plans $1 billion buyback through 2029, sets long-term targets 

Image for Morning Bid: AI trade gets its Muse

Morning Bid: AI trade gets its Muse

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Trump set for whirlwind UN meetings with wars in Iran, Ukraine on agenda
Trump set for whirlwind UN meetings with wars in Iran, Ukraine on agenda
Image for Princess Diana's brother, eyewitness to history, sparks royal ruckus
Princess Diana's brother, eyewitness to history, sparks royal ruckus
Image for Memoir by Princess Diana's brother to go on sale on Tuesday
Memoir by Princess Diana's brother to go on sale on Tuesday
Image for EU's Kallas says Red Sea mission needs more than 10 warships
EU's Kallas says Red Sea mission needs more than 10 warships
Image for Macron says he discussed Ukraine-Russia energy truce ideas with Trump
Macron says he discussed Ukraine-Russia energy truce ideas with Trump
Image for Exclusive-US to open two new military bases in Greenland, sources say
Exclusive-US to open two new military bases in Greenland, sources say
Image for Denmark says NATO shares responsibility for Arctic security under Greenland deal
Denmark says NATO shares responsibility for Arctic security under Greenland deal
Image for Five dead in Russian attacks across Ukrainian regions, officials say
Five dead in Russian attacks across Ukrainian regions, officials say
Image for Kremlin says military is working to resolve humanitarian crisis in Russian-controlled Oleshky
Kremlin says military is working to resolve humanitarian crisis in Russian-controlled Oleshky
Image for Poland concludes military air operations, says no airspace violation
Poland concludes military air operations, says no airspace violation
Image for British PM Andy Burnham seeks resolution to dispute over Diego Garcia base
British PM Andy Burnham seeks resolution to dispute over Diego Garcia base
Image for UK's Burnham heads to US with pragmatism in mind for Trump meeting
UK's Burnham heads to US with pragmatism in mind for Trump meeting
View All Headlines Posts