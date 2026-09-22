GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Factbox-What Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer says in new book - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Factbox-What Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer says in new book

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Royal Family BIOGRAPHY headlines

Charles Spencer Shares Unseen Insights on Princess Diana in New Memoir

By Sam Tabahriti

Key Revelations from "Swan Song: Diana, My Sister"

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Charles Spencer's memoir "Swan Song: Diana, My Sister" published on Tuesday, nearly 30 years after Princess Diana's death, contains a series of allegations about his sister's former marriage to Britain's King Charles and the aftermath of her death.

Below are details from pre-released excerpts from Spencer's book and comments from interviews he has made while promoting it:

Controversial Claims About King Charles

Charles Said Diana Would Be Forgotten

Spencer writes that then-Prince Charles had told him "we'll forget her soon enough" during an angry phone call after Diana's death, following what he said had been a disagreement over whether her sons Princes William and Harry should walk behind their mother's coffin.

Buckingham Palace took the unusual step to dispute Spencer's account.

Asked about it in a BBC interview, Spencer said: "Those are precisely the words he said."

Charles Sounded 'Giddily Elated'

In the book, Spencer writes that Charles had sounded "giddily elated" and "like a lottery winner" when he had called him after Diana's death.

Spencer says that he had later suspected Charles may have been thinking about how Diana's death could free him to marry Camilla, now his wife, though he acknowledged in a BBC interview that he could not know for certain what Charles was thinking.

Family Decisions and Funeral Arrangements

Spencer Opposed William and Harry Walking Behind Coffin

Spencer says he had argued against plans for William and Harry, then aged 15 and 12, to walk in Diana's funeral procession through London because he then believed she would not have wanted them subjected to the ordeal.

Queen Elizabeth Offered to Restore Diana's Royal Title

Spencer says that Queen Elizabeth, through her private secretary, had offered to posthumously restore Diana's "Her Royal Highness" title on the day of her funeral.

According to the book, Spencer rejected the offer, saying it had come too late.

Personal Struggles and Relationships

Diana Considered Calling Off Her Wedding to Charles

Spencer writes that his sister had considered ending her engagement to Charles before their 1981 wedding because she feared he did not love her.

He says she had raised her concerns with their father but ultimately proceeded with the marriage.

Diana Had Thoughts About Suicide

Spencer wrote that "in her later years, Diana drove herself more than once to Beachy Head, the highest chalk sea cliff in England, while contemplating ending it all".

"Her love for her sons stopped her from going further," he said in his book.

Charles Was 'In Love with His Valet'

According to his book, Spencer said that he had met Diana for lunch when she told him she was going to get divorced from Charles.

When he warned her that the public might not forgive her, he said she told him: "But, Carlos, my husband is in love with his valet."

Spencer said he did not know who the person was and why she would believe "such an improbable thing". Asked about it in the BBC interview, Spencer said: "I know Diana said that to me and that's why I recorded it ... I can absolutely swear that she said those words to me."

Motivation Behind the Memoir

Why Spencer Wrote the Book

Spencer, 62 and only three years apart from his sister, told the BBC he wrote the memoir because he felt it was his "duty" as an "eyewitness to history" and wanted to record what he believes is a truthful account of Diana's life before the 30th anniversary of her death.

He told the BBC that he knew "lots of things about the king which I chose not to include", saying the book would be his last word on the matter.

Final Thoughts

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Spencer alleges King Charles told him “we’ll forget her soon enough” after Diana’s death—Buckingham Palace issued a rare rebuttal emphasizing fraternal grief can affect memory (itv.com)
  • He describes Charles as “giddily elated – like a lottery winner” during their post‑death call, and suggests Charles may have been relieved at the prospect of remarrying (kirkusreviews.com)
  • Spencer cites Diana’s emotional struggles, including suicidal thoughts at Beachy Head, and conveys her belief that Charles was “in love with his valet,” while also revealing she considered canceling their 1981 wedding over fears he didn’t love her (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What new claims does Charles Spencer make in his memoir about Princess Diana?
Charles Spencer alleges that then-Prince Charles said 'we'll forget her soon enough' after Diana's death, and details his personal views on the royal family's handling of her funeral.
Why did Charles Spencer oppose William and Harry walking behind Diana's coffin?
Spencer believed Diana would not have wanted her young sons subjected to the ordeal of walking behind her coffin during the funeral procession.
What does the memoir reveal about Diana considering calling off her wedding?
Spencer writes that Diana considered ending her engagement to Charles before their 1981 wedding due to fears he did not love her, but went through with it after raising her concerns.
Did Queen Elizabeth offer to restore Diana's royal title?
Yes, Spencer claims Queen Elizabeth offered to posthumously restore Diana's 'Her Royal Highness' title on the day of her funeral, but he refused the offer as it came too late.
Why did Charles Spencer write this memoir about Diana?
Charles Spencer stated he wrote the memoir as his duty as an eyewitness to history, aiming to provide a truthful account of Diana's life before the 30th anniversary of her passing.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Britain's royals set to emerge from another crisis, bruised but unbowed

Britain's royals set to emerge from another crisis, bruised but unbowed

Image for The show must go on: struggling luxury brands seek catwalk boost in Milan and Paris

The show must go on: struggling luxury brands seek catwalk boost in Milan and Paris

Image for Exclusive-Lithuania plans key substation near Russia, fortified against explosive drones

Exclusive-Lithuania plans key substation near Russia, fortified against explosive drones

Image for Zelenskiy to meet Trump at UN in push for energy truce with Russia

Zelenskiy to meet Trump at UN in push for energy truce with Russia

Image for Princess Diana's brother, eyewitness to history, sparks royal ruckus

Princess Diana's brother, eyewitness to history, sparks royal ruckus

Image for Memoir by Princess Diana's brother to go on sale on Tuesday

Memoir by Princess Diana's brother to go on sale on Tuesday

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Trump set for whirlwind UN meetings with wars in Iran, Ukraine on agenda
Trump set for whirlwind UN meetings with wars in Iran, Ukraine on agenda
Image for EU's Kallas says Red Sea mission needs more than 10 warships
EU's Kallas says Red Sea mission needs more than 10 warships
Image for Macron says he discussed Ukraine-Russia energy truce ideas with Trump
Macron says he discussed Ukraine-Russia energy truce ideas with Trump
Image for Exclusive-US to open two new military bases in Greenland, sources say
Exclusive-US to open two new military bases in Greenland, sources say
Image for Denmark says NATO shares responsibility for Arctic security under Greenland deal
Denmark says NATO shares responsibility for Arctic security under Greenland deal
Image for Five dead in Russian attacks across Ukrainian regions, officials say
Five dead in Russian attacks across Ukrainian regions, officials say
Image for Kremlin says military is working to resolve humanitarian crisis in Russian-controlled Oleshky
Kremlin says military is working to resolve humanitarian crisis in Russian-controlled Oleshky
Image for Poland concludes military air operations, says no airspace violation
Poland concludes military air operations, says no airspace violation
Image for British PM Andy Burnham seeks resolution to dispute over Diego Garcia base
British PM Andy Burnham seeks resolution to dispute over Diego Garcia base
Image for UK's Burnham heads to US with pragmatism in mind for Trump meeting
UK's Burnham heads to US with pragmatism in mind for Trump meeting
Image for Zelenskiy and US spy chief Ratcliffe meet in Ireland, sources say
Zelenskiy and US spy chief Ratcliffe meet in Ireland, sources say
Image for EU continues talks on renewal of Russia sanctions, diplomats say
EU continues talks on renewal of Russia sanctions, diplomats say
View All Headlines Posts