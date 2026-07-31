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Man suspected of spying on UK military base for Iran arrested in Cyprus - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Man suspected of spying on UK military base for Iran arrested in Cyprus

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Man suspected of spying on UK military base for Iran arrested in Cyprus

Details of the Arrest and Investigation

Background of the Suspect

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - A dual British-Azerbaijani national has been arrested in Cyprus on suspicion of spying on a British air base on the Mediterranean island and passing information to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, London police said on Friday.

Rashad Sultanov, 44, from Islington in north London, was arrested on July 17 by Cypriot authorities and is being held in custody as extradition proceedings progress, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

National Security Act Investigation

Scope and Timeline of the Investigation

He was arrested as part of Britain's first overseas National Security Act investigation, led by counter-terrorism police into incidents at Britain's RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus between May 11 and June 22 last year, the statement said. Cypriot police did not immediately return a request for comment.

Allegations Against Sultanov

Sultanov allegedly conducted hostile surveillance on the base and is alleged to have then shared information with the IRGC, the British police added.

Official Police Statement

"This case shows we are able to use the National Security Act overseas when British military bases are allegedly targeted by hostile state activity," Helen Flanagan, head of counter-terrorism policing in London, said in the statement.

Context of Rising Tensions

Threats from the IRGC

The IRGC threatened earlier this month to attack any British military bases used by U.S. forces to launch attacks on Iran.

Recent Attacks on Military Bases

Attack on RAF Akrotiri

An Iranian-type Shahed drone caused slight damage on March 2 when it hit facilities at Akrotiri. Soon afterwards, Britain said the base would not be part of its defensive agreement with the United States over the use of UK bases.

Missile Attack on Diego Garcia

Also in March, Iran was reported to have fired two ballistic missiles at a U.S.-UK military base on Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, though neither hit the target.

Significance of RAF Akrotiri

Akrotiri is one of two bases Britain has retained in its former colony since independence in 1960. It has been used for past military operations in Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Muvija M in London; Additional reporting by Michele Kambas in Nicosia;Editing by Helen Popper)

Key Takeaways

  • Rashad Sultanov was detained in Limassol and is now subject to extradition proceedings under the UK‑EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) framework. (en.philenews.com)
  • The case represents the first application of Britain’s National Security Act 2023 to activities abroad — specifically targeting foreign‑state surveillance of a UK military asset. (legislation.gov.uk)
  • RAF Akrotiri is a strategic RAF base used for Middle East operations and intelligence gathering, including recent surveillance flights and drone deployments, making it a likely target for espionage. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was arrested for spying on the UK military base in Cyprus?
Rashad Sultanov, a dual British-Azerbaijani national, was arrested by Cypriot authorities.
What charges is the suspect facing?
He is suspected of spying on the British air base in Cyprus and passing information to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
When did the alleged spying take place?
The incidents allegedly took place between May 11 and June 22 last year.
What is significant about this investigation?
It is the UK's first overseas National Security Act investigation involving allegations of hostile state activity.
What has been the role of UK authorities in the case?
Britain's counter-terrorism police are leading the investigation, with Sultanov currently facing extradition.

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