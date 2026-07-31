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Former AC Milan and Italy defender Baresi dead at 66 - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Former AC Milan and Italy defender Baresi dead at 66

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Sports Football Obituary Italy AC Milan

Italian Football Icon Franco Baresi, AC Milan Legend, Passes Away at 66

Legacy and Career of Franco Baresi

By Alvise Armellini and Tommy Lund

Announcement of Passing

ROME, July 31 (Reuters) - Former AC Milan and Italy defender Franco Baresi, one of the most recognisable players of the golden era of Italian football in the 1980s and 1990s, has died at the age of 66, his former club said on Friday.

"The entire history of AC Milan is in tears following the passing of Franco Baresi. His example and integrity will be forever etched into the Club's DNA, just as his iconic number 6 shirt is," the club said on social media website X.

Health and Recent Appearances

Last year Baresi's former club, where he served as honorary vice president, said he had undergone surgery to remove a pulmonary nodule, and had been prescribed recovery treatment by a cancer specialist.

In February, Baresi was one of the torchbearers for the Olympic flame at the opening ceremony for the Milano Cortina Winter Games, appearing alongside former Inter Milan and Italy defender Giuseppe Bergomi, his longtime rival on the pitch.

Career Achievements at AC Milan

Baresi is regarded as an AC Milan icon, having spent his entire 20-year career with the club, winning six Serie A titles and three top European trophies, and captaining the team for 15 seasons before retiring in 1997.

Retirement and Honors

At the end of his playing career, Milan retired his number six shirt, making him the first player in the club's history to receive that honour.

International Success and Playing Style

World Cup and National Team Contributions

PART OF 'THE INVINCIBLES'

Baresi was part of the Italy squad that won the 1982 World Cup and captained the team to the 1994 final, which ended in a narrow penalty shootout loss to Brazil, with Baresi among the players who failed to score.

He famously played the full 120 minutes just 25 days after knee surgery.

Loyalty and Leadership

His loyalty to Milan was established early in his career, as he stayed with the club through two relegations to Serie B in the early 1980s and helped guide them back to the top flight on both occasions.

Baresi was the cornerstone of the Milan and Italy defences for nearly two decades, captaining the Serie A club during the most successful period in their history and earning 81 caps for the national team.

Defensive Mastery and Influence

In an era dominated by physical defenders, Baresi distinguished himself through his reading of the game, redefining the sweeper role by combining defensive authority with the ability to launch attacks from deep.

The Invincibles and Tactical Legacy

He marshalled a celebrated Milan backline featuring Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Costacurta and Mauro Tassotti, helping perfect the high defensive line and offside trap that underpinned the club's 58-match unbeaten run in Serie A and earned Fabio Capello's side the nickname "Gli Invincibili" (The Invincibles).

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini and Tommy Lund, editing by Keith Weir and Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Baresi spent his entire professional career (1977–1997) at AC Milan, captaining the side for 15 seasons and winning six Serie A titles and three European Cups (en.wikipedia.org).
  • He earned 81 caps for Italy, was part of the 1982 World Cup–winning squad, and captained Italy to the 1994 final, famously playing 120 minutes just 25 days after knee surgery (en.wikipedia.org).
  • AC Milan honoured his legacy by retiring his iconic number 6 jersey—the first time the club had done so—and naming him Honorary Vice‑President; in 2024 he became the inaugural inductee into the club’s Hall of Fame (acmilan.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How old was Franco Baresi when he died?
Franco Baresi died at the age of 66.
Which club did Franco Baresi play for during his career?
Franco Baresi spent his entire 20-year career with AC Milan.
What honors did Franco Baresi achieve with AC Milan?
He won six Serie A titles, three European trophies, and captained the team for 15 seasons.
What role did Baresi play in international football?
He was part of Italy's 1982 World Cup-winning squad and captained the team to the 1994 World Cup final.
Why was Franco Baresi significant in football history?
Baresi redefined the sweeper role and was key to AC Milan's dominance, earning recognition as a football icon.

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