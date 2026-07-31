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Thousands support campaign to save Soviet industrial 'castle' in Moscow - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Thousands support campaign to save Soviet industrial 'castle' in Moscow

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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News Heritage Russia

Thousands Support Campaign to Save Soviet-Era Factory in Moscow

Grassroots Movement Rises to Protect Moscow’s Industrial Heritage

MOSCOW, July 31 (Reuters) - A campaign to save a Soviet-era industrial landmark in Moscow from redevelopment has attracted thousands of supporters in an increasingly rare example of civic protest in Russia.

The History and Significance of Elektrozavod Factory

With brickwork crenellations and colourful mosaics, the neo-Gothic Elektrozavod factory has loomed over its eastern Moscow neighbourhood for more than a century. It once produced electrical devices for the whole Soviet Union, including lamps for the red stars on top of the Kremlin, but has stood empty since a fire in early 2025.

Demolition Threat and Community Response

"We learned that there was a demolition threat a year and a half ago after the fire," said Alya, one of the organisers behind the campaign to block the construction of high-rise buildings on the site. 

"There is a great deal of outrage and rejection, because of these dull development projects and skyscrapers that are springing up everywhere," she said.

Petitions and Public Support

Two petitions to protect Elektrozavod have together collected over 21,000 signatures, a notable show of support at a time when public opposition to official decisions, including heritage activism, has become increasingly risky.

One woman was briefly detained on July 24 during her lone protest over a new bill that would allow Russian regions to strip sites of official heritage status, according to news site Ostorozhno Novosti. Reuters could not independently verify the report. 

Both Alya and fellow campaigner Galina, who set up one of the Elektrozavod petitions, asked to be identified by their first names only.

Developers’ Promises and Campaigners’ Concerns

Real estate and construction firm Etalon Group told news agency TASS last month it planned to preserve Elektrozavod's facades and historic features, while "integrating them into a modern urban environment," but campaigners are sceptical. 

"It is still unclear what their intentions are," said Inna Krylova, a historian and industrial architecture specialist, who stressed the importance of protecting the factory's legacy. "A huge number of people worked here, 23,000 workers. It was a city unto itself."

Broader Context: Heritage Laws and Urban Development

The fight to save the landmark is part of a broader drive to protect the capital's historic sites, under threat since another change to heritage laws in 2024, according to civic group Archnadzor. 

"Under the current legislation, we have fewer and fewer opportunities to build a dialogue with other developers in the future," said Krylova. 

(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Alessandra PrenticeEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Over 21,000 signatures have been collected on two petitions calling to protect and preserve the Elektrozavod complex, a rare example of early 20th‑century brick industrial architecture in Moscow.
  • A 2025 law change led to the stripping of heritage status from around 1,500 historic buildings in Moscow, including Elektrozavod, enabling potential demolition—prompting legal challenges and public backlash.
  • Developer Etalon Group has pledged to retain facades and key architectural elements, proposing integration of the historic structures into a modern multifunctional cluster; campaigners remain skeptical pending detailed plans.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Elektrozavod factory in Moscow?
The Elektrozavod factory is a neo-Gothic Soviet-era industrial landmark known for supplying electrical devices, including lamps for the Kremlin's red stars.
Why is there a campaign to save the Elektrozavod factory?
A campaign has formed to oppose redevelopment plans and preserve the factory's historic architecture and legacy amid threats of demolition.
How many people support saving the Elektrozavod factory?
Over 21,000 signatures have been collected via two petitions supporting the preservation of the Elektrozavod factory.
What changes in Russian law threaten Moscow's historic sites?
A new bill and changes to heritage laws since 2024 could allow regions to strip sites of official heritage status, making preservation harder.
What are the developers' plans for the Elektrozavod site?
Etalon Group claims it will preserve Elektrozavod's historic facades while integrating them into a modern urban environment, though campaigners remain skeptical.

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