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Russia's Africa Corps kills Mali civilians in 'indiscriminate' attack, rights group says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia's Africa Corps kills Mali civilians in 'indiscriminate' attack, rights group says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Geopolitics Africa Conflict Human Rights International Relations

Russia’s Africa Corps Accused of Indiscriminate Mali Civilian Killings in Airstrike

Russian Paramilitary Operations and Civilian Impact in Mali

By Portia Crowe

Allegations of Indiscriminate Airstrikes

DAKAR, July 31 (Reuters) - Russian paramilitary group Africa Corps killed eight civilians, including three children, in Mali last month, Human Rights Watch said on Friday, during air strikes the campaign group called "unlawfully indiscriminate".  

Established by Russia's defence ministry, Africa Corps has largely taken over the mercenary Wagner Group's activities on the continent and is backing operations by Mali's military-led government against armed Islamist groups. 

Details of the Kyrnia Airstrike

A HRW investigation found that an aircraft identified by two Malian military sources as a Sukhoi Su-24 dropped at least two munitions on the village of Kyrnia in the central Mopti region on June 15.

One strike hit near the home of the village chief, killing his wife, two of his children and another child, while a second strike hit a nearby cattle market, killing four men, HRW said.

It added that no fighters from Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam ​wal Muslimin (JNIM) — the al Qaeda-linked group HRW said has controlled the village for the past six years — were believed to have been killed.

HRW and Africa Corps Statements

"The strikes in Kyrnia did not appear to target specific military objectives, which would make them unlawfully indiscriminate," the rights group said. 

Africa Corps posted aerial footage on Facebook and X of a strike on a village that it said it carried out on June 15, stating that it had attacked a "gathering place of terrorist groups" in the Mopti region. 

HRW said it was able to geolocate that footage to Kyrnia.

Reuters could not independently verify the incident.

Government authorities in Russia and Mali did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. 

Moscow's Support for Mali and the Islamist Insurgency

Background of the Conflict

MOSCOW BACKS MALI'S FIGHT AGAINST ISLAMIST INSURGENTS

Malian forces have been fighting Islamist insurgents for over a decade, initially with support from France but more recently, following the government's decision to expel French forces, with Russian backing. 

JNIM joined forces with the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) separatist group to launch nationwide attacks in April that killed the defence minister and hit Mali's main airport. Russia said last month that its personnel are helping Malian forces regain territory following that offensive.

Accusations of Rights Abuses

Both Malian soldiers and their Russian allies have been accused of rights abuses. 

The United Nations and Amnesty International have called for investigations into possible war crimes by JNIM and the FLA.

Monitoring group Armed Conflict Location & Event Data found that Mali's military together with Russian paramilitary fighters last year killed 918 civilians, nearly four times the number killed by their main Islamist adversaries. 

Local Testimonies and Calls for Accountability

Eyewitness Accounts from Kyrnia

Residents of Kyrnia told HRW that, while three of the chief's sons were JNIM fighters, they were not in Kyrnia during last month's air strike. At least 100 JNIM fighters were in the village but were mainly at the mosque, which was not struck, the residents said.

Demands for Investigation

HRW urged Mali's government to investigate the strikes and hold those responsible accountable. 

International Response

"By handing the Russian authorities a blank check, the Malian government should be aware that it too is accountable for allied forces' atrocities," said Ilaria Allegrozzi, senior Sahel researcher at HRW.

(Reporting by Portia Crowe; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Africa Corps, successor to Wagner under Russian defence ministry command, conducted the Sukhoi Su‑24 strike deemed unlawfully indiscriminate by HRW.
  • The strike hit the village chief’s home and a cattle market, killing family members and marketgoers while sparing militants thought to be at the mosque.
  • Context: Russia has escalated its air‑power in Mali via Africa Corps, replacing Wagner; recent offensives show growing coordination of Islamist and separatist insurgents, and rights groups record mounting civilian deaths tied to the military and allied forces.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are Russia's Africa Corps and what are they doing in Mali?
Russia's Africa Corps is a paramilitary group established by Russia's defence ministry, taking over Wagner Group activities and supporting Mali’s military-led government against Islamist insurgents.
What happened in the Mopti region of Mali in June 2024?
Human Rights Watch reported that Russian Africa Corps killed eight civilians in Kyrnia, Mopti, during airstrikes, with no Islamist fighters believed to have been killed in the attack.
Why was the airstrike in Kyrnia, Mali, called 'unlawfully indiscriminate'?
Human Rights Watch stated the strike did not target specific military objectives, resulting in civilian deaths, making it 'unlawfully indiscriminate' under international law.
What has been the response from Malian and Russian authorities?
Government authorities in Russia and Mali did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment regarding the incident.
How many civilians have been killed by Malian military and Russian paramilitary fighters?
Monitoring groups found that Malian military and Russian paramilitary fighters killed 918 civilians last year—nearly four times the number killed by Islamist adversaries.

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