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Russian e-retailer Ozon says Ukrainian drone alert forced it to evacuate Tatarstan warehouse - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russian e-retailer Ozon says Ukrainian drone alert forced it to evacuate Tatarstan warehouse

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Ozon Evacuates Tatarstan Warehouse Following Ukrainian Drone Alert

Ozon Responds to Ukrainian Drone Threat in Tatarstan

Evacuation Details and Immediate Aftermath

MOSCOW, July 31 (Reuters) - Russia's second-largest e-commerce company, Ozon, said on Friday that it had been forced to evacuate its warehouse in the town of Zelenodolsk in the Tatarstan region due to a Ukrainian drone alert.

The evacuation took just a few minutes to complete and there were no casualties. The logistics centre was undamaged and has since resumed operations, the company said.

Context: Previous Attacks on Russian E-Commerce Warehouses

Wildberries Warehouses Targeted

Ukraine has attacked at least a dozen warehouses belonging to Ozon's main rival, Wildberries, since July 18 in a bid to disrupt the operations of the company, a linchpin in Russia's consumer economy.

Ozon's Risk Assessment and Analyst Predictions

Ozon warned on July 30 of potential risks to its own infrastructure from drone attacks, and some analysts suggested it was a matter of time before Ukraine started targeting Ozon warehouses too.

Warehouse Locations and Uncertainty of Targets

Ozon and Wildberries warehouses are located next to each other in many locations - like in Zelenodolsk - and it was not clear on Friday which of the warehouses Ukraine was targeting.

Ukrainian Response and Statements

Ukrainian drone forces commander Robert Brovdi posted a cryptic message on Telegram on Friday however, which looked like a reference to the e-retailer in which he said that "the ozone concentration exceeds the critical norm."

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Key Takeaways

  • Ozon—Russia’s No. 2 e‑retailer—promptly evacuated its Zelenodolsk warehouse in Tatarstan on July 31 in response to a Ukrainian drone alert; operations resumed quickly without damage or injury.
  • The event followed a string of Ukrainian drone attacks that have crippled at least a dozen warehouses of Ozon’s larger rival Wildberries since mid‑July, underscoring growing risks to Russian e‑commerce logistics hubs.
  • Ozon had warned of infrastructure vulnerability to drone strikes on July 30, and analysts had anticipated that its own facilities might be targeted next; the proximity of Ozon and Wildberries warehouses in Zelenodolsk added to the ambiguity.
  • The cryptic Telegram message by Ukraine’s drone forces commander, referencing “ozone concentration,” was widely interpreted as an oblique nod to Ozon amid heightened tensions in targeting Russia’s e‑commerce network.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Ozon evacuate its warehouse in Tatarstan?
Ozon evacuated its Zelenodolsk warehouse due to a Ukrainian drone alert for safety precautions.
Were there any casualties during the Ozon warehouse evacuation?
No, the evacuation was completed within minutes and there were no casualties reported.
Was Ozon's warehouse in Tatarstan damaged during the incident?
No, the logistics centre was not damaged and operations have since resumed.
Have similar attacks targeted other e-commerce companies in Russia?
Yes, at least a dozen Wildberries warehouses have been attacked since July 18.
Are Ozon and Wildberries warehouses often located near each other?
Yes, Ozon and Wildberries warehouses are adjacent in many locations, including Zelenodolsk.

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