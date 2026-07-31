GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
People allowed back home in southwestern France as fire weakens - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

People allowed back home in southwestern France as fire weakens

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines France Wildfire Emergency Environment

Residents Begin Returning Home After Major Wildfire Contained Near Bordeaux

Wildfire Containment and Community Impact in Southwestern France

By Yves Herman and Sarah Meyssonnier

Evacuation and Return of Residents

BORDEAUX, France, July 31 (Reuters) - Thousands of people evacuated in southwestern France due to a major wildfire were gradually allowed back home on Friday after authrities said the fire, which has burned for more than a week, was contained.

French authorities have ended the evacuation of 12 districts in the west and southwest of Bordeaux, allowing 144,000 people out of more than 220,000 to return home, Gironde prefect Sophie Brocas said in a statement on Friday.

Current Status of the Fire

"The situation is stable, the fire is contained within its perimeter," she said. "Overnight weather conditions were favourable: falling temperatures and high humidity levels."

Infrastructure and Accessibility

The A63 highway that links the city of Bordeaux with the Spanish border was reopened. However, access to the Cap Ferret peninsula, a tourist hotspot, where valuable properties are located, remained closed, as the only road connecting it with the mainland runs through burned areas.

Extent of the Damage

The wildfire in the Landes area west of Bordeaux has devastated 42,000 hectares (103,784 acres) of highly flammable pine tree forests, after a severe dry spell. The fire burned a few hundred houses.

Investigation and National Context

Arson and Detentions

So far this year, about 308 people were detained on suspicion of arson, intentional or not, in the whole country, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on Friday morning.

Wildfire Season Records

France is going through an unprecedented wildfire season. The area burned has already surpassed the previous record year of 2022.

Other Affected Areas

Other areas burnt during the past few weeks included Brignoles in southeastern Provence, where inhabitants, including Hollywood actor George Clooney, his British wife Amal and their children, were evacuated.

(Reporting by Yves Herman, Sarah Meyssonnier, Writing by Inti Landauro; Editing by Michael Perry)

Key Takeaways

  • Authorities ended evacuation for 12 districts around Bordeaux, enabling 144,000 people to return home out of 220,000+ evacuees (apnews.com)
  • The wildfire in the Landes–Gironde region has burned historic area—116,000 hectares nationwide—doubling the record set in 2022, marking 2026 as France’s worst fire season on record (elpais.com)
  • Favorable overnight weather—cooler temperatures and higher humidity—helped contain the blaze; firefighting efforts remain massive, with over 2,700 firefighters and international aerial and ground support still active (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were people evacuated from southwestern France?
Thousands were evacuated due to a major wildfire threatening areas near Bordeaux, burning over 42,000 hectares of forest.
How many residents have been allowed to return home?
Authorities allowed 144,000 out of more than 220,000 evacuees to return after the fire was contained.
Is the wildfire now under control?
Yes, officials report the wildfire is contained within its perimeter, with favorable weather helping stabilize the situation.
Which locations in France have been most affected by the wildfire?
Areas west and southwest of Bordeaux in Gironde, including parts of the Landes forest and some regions in southeastern Provence, have been heavily impacted.
Have there been any arrests in relation to the wildfires?
About 308 people have been detained across France on suspicion of arson, either intentional or accidental, so far this year.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for French banks want state to guarantee 2027 election loans, incoming lobby chief says

French banks want state to guarantee 2027 election loans, incoming lobby chief says

Image for Romania briefly scrambles jets as aerial targets detected near Ukraine border

Romania briefly scrambles jets as aerial targets detected near Ukraine border

Image for Drought leaves Swiss border lake popular with tourists all but drained

Drought leaves Swiss border lake popular with tourists all but drained

Image for George and Amal Clooney flee their luxury French home due to wildfires

George and Amal Clooney flee their luxury French home due to wildfires

Image for Thousands of migrants cross into Spain's Ceuta on foot, EFE reports

Thousands of migrants cross into Spain's Ceuta on foot, EFE reports

Image for More Ukrainian, Russian children reunited with families, US says

More Ukrainian, Russian children reunited with families, US says

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Former AC Milan and Italy defender Baresi dead at 66
Former AC Milan and Italy defender Baresi dead at 66
Image for Sleepless night near border of Spain's Ceuta as migrants torch vehicles
Sleepless night near border of Spain's Ceuta as migrants torch vehicles
Image for Russia's Africa Corps kills Mali civilians in 'indiscriminate' attack, rights group says
Russia's Africa Corps kills Mali civilians in 'indiscriminate' attack, rights group says
Image for Soccer-Newcastle manager Howe steps down with immediate effect say media reports
Soccer-Newcastle manager Howe steps down with immediate effect say media reports
Image for Trump says Board of Peace reaches Gaza disarmament deal
Trump says Board of Peace reaches Gaza disarmament deal
Image for UK PM Burnham to give mayors a share of income tax in devolution drive
UK PM Burnham to give mayors a share of income tax in devolution drive
Image for UK's Labour readmits Diane Abbott after suspension over race remarks
UK's Labour readmits Diane Abbott after suspension over race remarks
Image for EU agrees rescue centre in eastern Libya as migrant departures rise
EU agrees rescue centre in eastern Libya as migrant departures rise
Image for Arrested Canadian NATO intern suspected of spying for China, sources say
Arrested Canadian NATO intern suspected of spying for China, sources say
Image for Britain's ban on Palestine Action group to be considered by top court
Britain's ban on Palestine Action group to be considered by top court
Image for Exclusive-Yemen's Houthis are attacking Saudi Arabia from Iraq, sources say
Exclusive-Yemen's Houthis are attacking Saudi Arabia from Iraq, sources say
Image for Russia detains billionaire, executives, drone official in fraud case, media reports say
Russia detains billionaire, executives, drone official in fraud case, media reports say
View All Headlines Posts