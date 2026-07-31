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Sleepless night near border of Spain's Ceuta as migrants torch vehicles - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sleepless night near border of Spain's Ceuta as migrants torch vehicles

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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World News Migration Spain Morocco Ceuta

Ceuta Border Crisis: Migrants Torch Vehicles Amid Spain Security Surge

Mass Migrant Movement and Security Response at Ceuta Border

By Ahmed Eljechtimi

FNIDEQ, Morocco, July 31 (Reuters) - Thousands of migrants streamed into the Moroccan town of Fnideq near the border with Ceuta overnight, despite a reinforced deployment of security that foiled most attempts to cross into the Spanish enclave.

Scale of the Crossing Attempts

Spanish state television TVE said between 2,000 and 3,000 people crossed into Ceuta on Thursday. Most of those who succeeded in crossing appeared to have done so before midday, according to residents of Fnideq.

Ceuta and Melilla: EU's African Land Borders

Ceuta, along with ‌Melilla, another Spanish autonomous city in northern Morocco, represents the European Union's only land border with Africa. Both cities periodically experience surges in attempted crossings by migrants seeking to reach ​Europe.

Spain's Security Measures and Clashes

Military and Police Reinforcements

SPAIN SENT MILITARY, POLICE REINFORCEMENTS

Spain sent military and police reinforcements to Ceuta after the surge, while authorities in the enclave said nine bodies had been retrieved.

Blocked Crossings and Migrant Strategies

Although the border crossing appeared blocked, groups of migrants moved along the coast seeking routes around the fence and some prepared to swim.

"I was late," said Brahim, 32, who gave only one name. He said he had arrived from Tangier hoping to cross through the gate but found it effectively shut.

Women, Children, and Sub-Saharan Migrants

Among those hoping to cross into the enclave of 85,000 were women and children as well from Morocco and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Moroccan authorities deployed water cannon trucks and reinforced security at the crossing-gates, repeatedly pushing back migrants attempting to approach.

Vehicles Torched Amid Clashes

Nearby stood the charred remains of a bus and seven vehicles, left after clashes that erupted as authorities sought to stop the crowds, according to Reuters witnesses.

Human Impact and Migrant Experiences

Stampedes and Dangerous Conditions

CAUGHT IN A STAMPEDE

Another migrant said he had been caught in a stampede during an attempted crossing.

"I feared for my life," said the migrant, who declined to give his name, as he described chaotic scenes of people pushing and stepping on one another along a narrow coastal route.

Ongoing Arrivals and Security Pushbacks

Traffic clogged roads into Fnideq as would-be migrants, including minors, continued to arrive. Some trudged along the highway into the city late into the night, while others took mountain paths to avoid checkpoints.

Security forces repeatedly turned back people making concerted rushes on the crossing through the night hours, while migrants regrouped on roads, hills and open spaces across the city.

Political Context and Individual Stories

Spain's Pro-Migrant Policies

Spain's Socialist government stands out in Europe for its pro-migrant stance, and has recently launched a programme to provide legal status for some 500,000 undocumented migrants, triggering an influx of applications double that number.

Personal Accounts from the Border

Early on Friday, Fatima Mahli, 23, sat with her two daughters on a patch of grass beside the road to the crossing.

The resident of Morocco's northern city of Tetouan said her husband had left before dawn to try to swim to Ceuta.

"I thought I could cross by foot through the border. But we are stuck here, unable to go back home," she said.

"I was hoping to cross as a family but my husband woke up early and went first, swimming."

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • An estimated 2,000–3,000 migrants reached Ceuta on July 30, many via morning crossings from Fnideq despite reinforced security; nearby vehicle fires signalled violent clashes at the border. (huffingtonpost.es)
  • Ceuta remains a focal point for irregular migration, with arrivals up over 200% in early 2026 compared to 2025 through both land and sea routes. (en.hespress.com)
  • Spain’s broader migration context includes a high-demand regularisation programme: over 900,000 undocumented migrants applied by mid‑June, with more than 600,000 now granted temporary work permits during review. (uk.marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did migrants gather near the Ceuta border?
Migrants gathered near the Ceuta border seeking entry into the Spanish enclave, hoping to reach Europe.
What security measures were deployed at the Ceuta border?
Spain sent military and police reinforcements, while Moroccan forces used water cannon trucks to control the crowds.
Were there any casualties reported during the incident?
Authorities in Ceuta reported that nine bodies were retrieved following the border incidents.
How did migrants attempt to cross into Ceuta?
Migrants attempted to cross by foot, along the coast, and some tried to swim around the border fence.
What triggered the recent surge in migration attempts?
Spain's program to provide legal status for undocumented migrants contributed to the influx of applications and attempts to reach Ceuta.

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