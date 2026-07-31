Finland Detects African Swine Fever in Wild Boar Near Russian Border

First Detection and Impact of African Swine Fever in Finland

Confirmation of the Virus in Eastern Finland

July 31 (Reuters) - Finland has detected African swine fever for the first time after laboratory tests confirmed the virus in a wild boar in eastern Finland, the Finnish Food Authority said in a statement issued on Thursday.

Location of the Outbreak

• The virus, which is harmless to humans but highly contagious and deadly in pigs, was found in the municipality of Virolahti in the country's east near the Russian border.

Wild Boar Population Statistics

• At the beginning of January 2026, there were an estimated 2,380 wild boars in the country, according to the Natural Resources Institute Finland.

Global Context and Previous Outbreaks

Spread of African Swine Fever Worldwide

• African swine fever has spread from Africa to Europe and Asia, causing major losses in pig populations, triggering trade restrictions and affecting global meat markets.

European Countries Affected

• Cases have been detected and prompted the culling of pigs in recent years across Europe in Croatia, Spain, Germany, Italy, Estonia, Hungary and Serbia.

(Reporting by Elviira Luoma, editing by Terje Solsvik)