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Finland detects African swine fever for first time

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Finance Markets agriculture Livestock Disease Outbreaks

Finland Detects African Swine Fever in Wild Boar Near Russian Border

First Detection and Impact of African Swine Fever in Finland

Confirmation of the Virus in Eastern Finland

July 31 (Reuters) - Finland has detected African swine fever for the first time after laboratory tests confirmed the virus in a wild boar in eastern Finland, the Finnish Food Authority said in a statement issued on Thursday.

Location of the Outbreak

• The virus, which is harmless to humans but highly contagious and deadly in pigs, was found in the municipality of Virolahti in the country's east near the Russian border.

Wild Boar Population Statistics

• At the beginning of January 2026, there were an estimated 2,380 wild boars in the country, according to the Natural Resources Institute Finland.

Global Context and Previous Outbreaks

Spread of African Swine Fever Worldwide

• African swine fever has spread from Africa to Europe and Asia, causing major losses in pig populations, triggering trade restrictions and affecting global meat markets.

European Countries Affected

• Cases have been detected and prompted the culling of pigs in recent years across Europe in Croatia, Spain, Germany, Italy, Estonia, Hungary and Serbia.

(Reporting by Elviira Luoma, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • Finland's first-ever detection of African swine fever was in a wild boar in Virolahti, eastern Finland, close to Russia, confirmed via lab tests by the Finnish Food Authority on July 31, 2026.
  • ASF is highly contagious among pigs and wild boar, fatal to them but non‐zoonotic; there is no vaccine or treatment, necessitating strict biosecurity and culling measures upon detection.
  • Finland’s wild boar population—estimated around 2,000–2,500 in early 2025—has grown steadily, increasing the risk of ASF entry and spread; the disease has already been reported across much of Europe in recent years.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is African swine fever?
African swine fever is a highly contagious and deadly virus for pigs but harmless to humans.
Where was African swine fever detected in Finland?
The first case was found in a wild boar in Virolahti, eastern Finland, near the Russian border.
How many wild boars are in Finland?
At the beginning of January 2026, there were an estimated 2,380 wild boars in Finland.
How does African swine fever impact meat markets?
The virus causes major losses in pig populations, triggers trade restrictions, and affects global meat markets.
Which European countries have also had African swine fever cases?
Recent outbreaks have occurred in Croatia, Spain, Germany, Italy, Estonia, Hungary, and Serbia.

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