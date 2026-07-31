Romania Scrambles Jets After Aerial Targets Spotted Near Ukraine Border
Romanian Response to Aerial Threats Near Ukraine
Detection of Aerial Targets
July 31 (Reuters) - Romania, a member of European Union and NATO, briefly scrambled two fighter jets as a group of aerial targets was detected near its river border with Ukraine, the Romanian Defence Ministry said on social media website X.
Disappearance of Targets and Airspace Security
The targets later disappeared from the radar monitoring systems without entering the national airspace, it said in a follow up post, adding that the air alert was lifted and explosions were reported on the Ukrainian territory.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)