EU Faces Urgent Need for Increased Defence Investment to Meet 2030 Target
EU Defence Readiness and Investment Challenges
Current State of EU Rearmament
BRUSSELS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The European Union is not rearming quickly or effectively enough to meet its goal of being ready to defend against Russia by 2030, according to the executive summary of an EU report prepared for the bloc's leaders and seen by Reuters.
Security Environment and Russian Threat
“Tackling the challenges of a contested and deteriorating security environment and the threat posed by Russia’s aggression requires moving further and substantially faster than now to reach defence readiness by 2030,” the European Defence Agency wrote.
Requirements for Achieving 2030 Readiness
“To achieve its 2030 readiness objective, Europe needs a decisive change in the scale and pace of defence investment, capability development and industrial capacity,” it said.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Lili Bayer, editing by Andrew Gray )