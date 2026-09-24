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Exclusive-EU needs 'decisive change' in 'scale and pace' of defence investment, report says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Finance Defence European Union security

EU Faces Urgent Need for Increased Defence Investment to Meet 2030 Target

EU Defence Readiness and Investment Challenges

Current State of EU Rearmament

BRUSSELS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The European Union is not rearming quickly or effectively enough to meet its goal of being ready to defend against Russia by 2030, according to the executive summary of an EU report prepared for the bloc's leaders and seen by Reuters.

Security Environment and Russian Threat

“Tackling the challenges of a contested and deteriorating security environment and the threat posed by Russia’s aggression requires moving further and substantially faster than now to reach defence readiness by 2030,” the European Defence Agency wrote.

Requirements for Achieving 2030 Readiness

“To achieve its 2030 readiness objective, Europe needs a decisive change in the scale and pace of defence investment, capability development and industrial capacity,” it said. 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Lili Bayer, editing by Andrew Gray )

Key Takeaways

  • The European Defence Agency deems current rearmament pace insufficient to meet the 2030 defence readiness goal against Russia.
  • To reach that objective, Europe must deliver a decisive shift in the scale and speed of defence investment, capability building, and industrial capacity.
  • Despite strong spending growth—€418 billion in 2025 projected to €454 billion in 2026—EU-wide collective procurement and industrial integration remain below targets.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the EU report say about defence readiness by 2030?
The report states that the EU is not rearming quickly enough to be ready to defend against Russia by 2030.
Why is there a call for a change in defence investment?
The European Defence Agency highlights the need for a decisive change in the scale and pace of investment to tackle escalating security challenges.
What is the main security threat identified in the report?
The report identifies Russia’s aggression as the primary threat to European security.
Who prepared the report on EU defence investment?
The report was prepared by the European Defence Agency for the EU’s leaders.

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