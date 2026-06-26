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London's FTSE indexes weighed by commodity stocks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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London's FTSE indexes weighed by commodity stocks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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London's FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 Slide Due to Pressure from Commodity Stocks

Market Overview and Key Drivers

June 26 (Reuters) - London's FTSE indexes slipped on Friday, weighed by a drop in commodity stocks and as uncertainty around AI-related stocks plagued sentiment in global markets.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.7% by 0907 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 slipped 0.6%.

Commodity Stocks and Sector Performance

Energy and Mining Sectors

• Energy stocks weighed on the FTSE 100 index, with Shell and BP down over 1% each, tracking a 2% slide in crude prices as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz resumed.

• A stronger dollar in the face of global uncertainty over technology shares and inflation concerns dented prices of base and precious metals.

• Chemical stocks lost 2.8% to lead sectoral declines, while mining companies lost over 1% each.

Resilient Sectors and Top Gainers

• On the flip side, sectors that are perceived to be more resilient to economic uncertainties traded higher. Food, Beverage and Tobacco and Personal Goods edged up 1% each.

• Money transfer company Wise was among the top gainers, up 7.6%, after saying that active customers rose 21% to 18.9 million in fiscal 2026 and that it plans on starting a new share purchase programme.

Political Developments and Market Sentiment

UK Political Landscape

• In politics, Andy Burnham is widely expected to be the new prime minister of the UK, after Keir Starmer resigned earlier this week. Investors were keen on his fiscal policy plans and who was likely to be the next finance minister.

Index Performance and Sector Impacts

• The more domestically exposed FTSE midcap index is on track for small weekly losses. In contrast, the internationally exposed FTSE 100 was on track for its biggest weekly gain in over a month as tensions in the Middle East ease.

Travel and Leisure Sector

• The travel and leisure sector is especially hit due to the conflict. Heathrow Airport lowered its 2026 passenger forecast and warned that profit could shrink this year.

Monetary Policy and Inflation Outlook

• Investors are bracing for any second-round inflation pressures as they price in at least one 25-basis-point interest rate hike by the Bank of England this year, LSEG-compiled data showed.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas)

Key Takeaways

  • FTSE 100 decline driven by slide in energy and materials amid easing crude supply tensions—oil dropped around 2% as tankers resumed transits via Hormuz (investing.com)
  • Wise shares rallied ~7.6% on surge in active customers (21% to 18.9 m) and a new share buy‑back plan
  • UK political developments: Andy Burnham now poised to replace Keir Starmer, with supportive signals from finance minister Rachel Reeves bolstering market sentiment (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did London's FTSE indexes fall on June 26?
The FTSE indexes slipped due to a drop in commodity stocks, energy sector declines, and global uncertainty around AI-related stocks.
Which sectors affected the FTSE 100 the most?
Energy, chemical, and mining sectors weighed heavily on the FTSE 100, with losses in each segment.
Which FTSE sectors performed positively?
Food, Beverage and Tobacco, and Personal Goods sectors edged up by about 1%, showing some resilience to market uncertainties.
What is the outlook for UK inflation and interest rates?
Investors are anticipating at least one 25-basis-point interest rate hike by the Bank of England this year amid ongoing inflation pressures.

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