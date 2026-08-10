Intel to Raise $15 Billion Through Share Sale to Fund Chip Manufacturing Expansion

Intel’s Strategic Move to Fund Chip Manufacturing Growth

Background and Motivation for the Share Sale

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Intel on Monday said it is planning to raise $15 billion through a share sale, as it looks to fund the costly build-out of its chip contract manufacturing business by cashing in on a stock surge fueled by its turnaround efforts.

Once a dominant force in the global chip industry, Intel is investing heavily in new facilities and advanced packaging capabilities as it seeks to challenge industry leaders such as TSMC in contract chip manufacturing.

Market Reaction and Analyst Perspectives

Its shares fell more than 4% in premarket trading likely on shareholder dilution concerns. The stock has nearly tripled this year, outperforming rivals AMD and TSMC and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index nearly 75% rise.

Several analysts have said Intel's surging share price has increased the chances of an equity raise to help fund its expansion plans.

Factors Driving Intel’s Expansion

AI Demand and Manufacturing Capacity

The shift toward AI agents has powered demand for central processing units, with Intel executives saying that orders have outstripped the company's manufacturing capacity.

This booming demand led the chipmaker to raise its capital expenditure forecast for this year from $18 billion to $20 billion in July.

Advanced Manufacturing Initiatives

It also committed to high-volume production of chips using its 14A manufacturing process in 2028, after previously warning the technology could be shelved without a major external customer.

Its foundry unit has won Tesla as a 14A customer and optimism for another marquee client grew after U.S. President Donald Trump said Apple would make processors with Intel, though neither company confirmed it.

Global Investments and Expansion Projects

Last month, Intel announced a 5 billion euro ($5.77 billion) investment to upgrade and expand chip manufacturing in Ireland, a project that represents more than 25% of its planned 2026 capital spending.

Details of the Share Sale and Underwriting

Share Sale Structure

Intel plans to give underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to $2.25 billion worth of additional shares at the offer price, minus discounts.

Key Financial Partners

JPMorgan Securities, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Global Markets are acting as joint book-running managers.

($1 = 0.8659 euros)

(Reporting by Anhata Rooprai in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Arun Koyyur)