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Russia rolling out Starlink-style network faster than expected, Kyiv says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia rolling out Starlink-style network faster than expected, Kyiv says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 10, 2026

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Russia Fast-Tracks Satellite Internet Network Amid Ukraine Conflict

Russia’s Satellite Internet Expansion and Military Implications

Accelerated Launch of Rassvet Satellite System

KYIV, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Russia is rolling out its own version of the Starlink satellite internet system faster than expected and plans to have nearly 300 satellites in orbit by 2027, according to a Ukrainian intelligence official.

SpaceX's Starlink network, which operates in Ukraine but not Russia, has given Kyiv a major advantage in drone operations and battlefield communications.

Russian forces had been using grey-market Starlink terminals in Ukraine until Kyiv successfully lobbied SpaceX to disable them earlier this year, one of several factors that shifted battlefield momentum in Ukraine's favour.

Current Status and Future Plans for Rassvet

In an interview with Ukrainian media outlet RBC-Ukraine, Major General Vadym Skibitskyi said Russia currently has 16 satellites in its Rassvet system.

"They have already begun launching it much faster than originally planned," said Skibitskyi, who is the deputy head of Ukraine's GUR military intelligence service.

The system can currently operate only intermittently when one of the satellites passes over Ukrainian territory, he said. However, Russia plans to create a constellation of 292 satellites by 2027 and 924 by 2035, he added.

Potential Threat and Countermeasures

"Once Russia deploys a full satellite constellation, the system will operate like Starlink. Discussions are already underway on how to counter it," he said.

Increased Missile Capacity and Strategic Shifts

Missile Production and Deployment

INCREASED MISSILE CAPACITY

Russia has been pounding Ukraine with an array of supersonic missiles as Kyiv has depleted its stock of interceptor missiles.

Skibitskyi said Moscow had already met its annual production targets for Zircon and Oniks missiles in the first seven months of the year and was exceeding its 2026 missile production goals by 10% to 20%.

Ukraine’s Response and Russian Priorities

He said Ukraine's emerging ballistic missile industry, along with drone production facilities, had become a priority target for Russia's missile campaign.

Skibitskyi added that Russia's stockpile of Iskander-M ballistic missiles, the mainstay of its supersonic strikes, was estimated at around 130, with 65 new ones made in July.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Max Hunder. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia’s Bureau 1440 launched 16 Rassvet satellites on March 23, 2026—far ahead of schedule, transitioning from tests to operational rollout
  • Despite one satellite re‑entering Earth’s atmosphere in early June, 15 remain operational, and Russia aims for ~292 satellites by 2027 (some sources cite slightly different figures to 2030); full constellation expected by mid‑2030s
  • Ukraine’s reliance on Starlink for battlefield communications and drone operations prompted Russia to accelerate its domestic system—Ukraine disabled grey‑market Starlink use by Russian forces in Feb 2026, boosting its battlefield edge

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Russia's Starlink-style satellite network?
Russia's Starlink-style network, called Rassvet, aims to provide satellite internet similar to SpaceX's Starlink and is being launched faster than expected.
How many satellites does Russia plan to deploy by 2027?
Russia plans to have a constellation of 292 satellites by 2027 and 924 by 2035.
Why is the Starlink network important in the Ukraine conflict?
Starlink has enabled Ukrainian drone operations and battlefield communications, giving Kyiv a significant advantage.
How has Ukrainian intelligence responded to the Russian satellite rollout?
Ukrainian officials monitor the rollout and are discussing countermeasures once the full satellite constellation is deployed.
What is the current status of Russia's missile production capacity?
Russia is exceeding its 2026 missile production goals by 10% to 20%, with significant increases in Zircon and Oniks missile output.

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