GBAF Logo
Rescuers comb Venezuelan quake rubble, thousands reported missing - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Rescuers comb Venezuelan quake rubble, thousands reported missing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Disaster Latin America

Foreign rescue teams reaching quake-hit Venezuela where 589 dead, many missing

International Response and Local Impact of Venezuela Earthquakes

By Vivian Sequera and Mayela Armas

Arrival of Foreign Rescue Teams and Aid

LA GUAIRA/CARACAS, June 26 (Reuters) - Foreign rescue teams and aid were arriving on Friday in Venezuela nearly two days after devastating twin earthquakes flattened areas in and around the capital Caracas, forcing residents to dig through rubble to save relatives, friends and neighbors.

The government has estimated hundreds of people still trapped and missing on top of 589 confirmed fatalities and 2,980 injuries. A website set up to take reports of people still unaccounted for had 50,000 listed as of Friday morning.

Details of the Earthquakes

The magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 tremors, two of the biggest earthquakes in Latin America's modern history, struck about 160 km (100 miles) west of Caracas on Wednesday evening as Venezuelans were enjoying a public holiday.

The U.S. Geological Survey has predicted more than 10,000 deaths.

Government Response

The government of interim President Delcy Rodriguez, who took power after the United States arrested her predecessor in a January raid, has pledged a massive deployment of assistance.

Yet help was patchy on Thursday, with authorities like firefighters, police civil protection and the military on the streets in some places but absent or with minimal presence in others.

Most Affected Areas

La Guaira, a coastal city just outside Caracas, was the worst affected, as at least 100 buildings, including high-rise apartments, smashed to the ground.

Anguished residents, many of whom combed through debris with their hands or whatever tools they could find, decried a lack of state help and proper equipment, though state television showed images of Rodriguez making an afternoon visit and pledging aid.

"He's under the slabs and there's no machinery to get him out," said Yamileth Jimenez of her 19-year-old son, who was stuck in debris of their seven-story apartment building.

Local and Community Aid Efforts

Beyond those combing through the rubble, Venezuelans have also stepped up to provide ad-hoc aid to earthquake victims, with motorcycle caravans of supplies reaching La Guaira on Thursday evening from Caracas.

Dozens also travelled by motorcycle through the night from the city of Valencia, carrying food and supplies.

Global Solidarity and Foreign Assistance

World Rallies to Support Venezuela

WORLD RALLIES

Foreign rescue teams - including some from countries which have opposed Venezuela during decades of international isolation, political repression and economic deterioration - began arriving late on Thursday, with a small contingent from the Dominican Republic the first to reach La Guaira.

Mexico has sent 250 rescuers, El Salvador 188 and Spain nearly 100, and a Colombian air force plane carrying 63 rescue crew was on its way on Friday morning. Switzerland and Germany have also sent rescue crews and many of the teams bring with them search dogs, sound equipment, and specialized gear.

The U.S. has said it is mobilizing $150 million in aid, while other countries like Colombia, Switzerland and El Salvador also sending equipment and supplies.

Washington eased long-time sanctions on the socialist country to allow earthquake aid that would otherwise be prohibited and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington would send rescue teams and the Pentagon would help support Caracas' damaged airport.

Rodriguez on Friday morning thanked countries for their support and said foreign teams were distributed among different areas.

Challenges Facing Venezuela After the Quake

Pre-existing Economic and Social Struggles

The quake hit a nation already weakened by decades of economic and political turmoil that has impoverished residents, triggered a migratory exodus of millions, and eroded basic infrastructure and services.

"My building is uninhabitable and now I have nothing. It’s just me and my son, and I have no family in the country," said Suhayl Sarquiz, 50, who lost her job a few months ago.

Humanitarian Impact and Relief Efforts

Nearly 7 million people could be affected, said the U.N.'s migration body, which was supplying emergency shelter and other relief supplies.

"We lost everything," said Pedro Perez, 64, an upholstery workshop owner who said he had lost both his home and business and was sleeping on the street on Thursday night with his wife and children. "We hope help arrives quickly."

Situation in Hardest-Hit Regions

Near the epicenter in Moron, a seaside town in Carabobo state, houses crumpled and residents had no water or electricity. Families salvaged what they could, including mattresses, televisions and washing machines.

Impact on Key Sectors

In the OPEC member's vital oil sector, foreign energy companies said their operations had not suffered major disruption and oil infrastructure appeared largely spared.

The Caracas Stock Exchange remained closed, turned into an aid collection centre.

Historical Context

Previous Earthquakes in Venezuela

Until now, the deadliest quake in Venezuela's modern history had been in 1967, killing 240 people.

(Reporting by Vivian Sequera in La Guaira and Mayela Armas in Caracas, Additional reporting by Deisy Buitrago in Caracas, Tibisay Romero in Moron, Reuters TV in La Guaira, Aida Pelaez-Fernandez in Barcelona and Reuters bureaux around the world; Writing by David Latona, Andrew Cawthorne and Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Key Takeaways

  • A rare seismic “doublet” occurred: a magnitude 7.2 foreshock followed 39 seconds later by a magnitude 7.5 mainshock, centered near Morón, ~168 km west of Caracas, both at shallow depths, causing devastating ground shaking (apnews.com).
  • Official figures report approximately 235 fatalities and more than 4,300 injuries, but the U.S. Geological Survey warned high casualties are probable and estimated a 44% chance the death toll could exceed 10,000 (apnews.com).
  • Thousands are unaccounted for: opposition-linked tracking efforts report up to ~49,500 missing; widespread infrastructure collapse and fragile buildings, especially in informal barrios, have hampered rescue efforts (apnews.com).
  • Search-and-rescue operations are ongoing, with local volunteers and international aid arriving; damage includes around 250 buildings destroyed or severely affected, including hospitals, the Red Cross, and the French embassy, exacerbating Venezuela’s pre-existing humanitarian crisis (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people are reported missing after the Venezuelan earthquakes?
A website tracking missing people listed 49,500 as unaccounted for following the twin earthquakes.
What was the magnitude of the earthquakes in Venezuela?
The two earthquakes had magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, among the biggest in Latin America's modern history.
Which areas in Venezuela were the hardest hit?
Areas in and around Caracas, especially La Guaira and Moron, experienced the greatest damage.
What assistance has the international community provided?
International rescue teams, aid from the U.S., Mexico, and the U.N. have been sent to help with rescue and relief operations.
How has the earthquake affected Venezuela's infrastructure?
At least 250 buildings, eight hospitals, and critical infrastructure like the airport were damaged or destroyed in the quakes.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Factbox-Which Volkswagen factories in Germany could be shut down?

Factbox-Which Volkswagen factories in Germany could be shut down?

Image for UK temperature hits 36.9 degrees, breaking June record again

UK temperature hits 36.9 degrees, breaking June record again

Image for Explainer-Volkswagen Law: the unique structure behind Europe's biggest carmaker

Explainer-Volkswagen Law: the unique structure behind Europe's biggest carmaker

Image for Cricket-New Zealand reach 418-7 at lunch as England fight back

Cricket-New Zealand reach 418-7 at lunch as England fight back

Image for Germany's 2027 draft budget is finalized, Handelsblatt reports

Germany's 2027 draft budget is finalized, Handelsblatt reports

Image for Ukraine returns 160 servicemen from Russian captivity, Zelenskiy says

Ukraine returns 160 servicemen from Russian captivity, Zelenskiy says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK police say 13 men face trial over sexual offences against same woman
UK police say 13 men face trial over sexual offences against same woman
Image for Ukraine plans domestic AI computing capacity with Kyivstar
Ukraine plans domestic AI computing capacity with Kyivstar
Image for UK public's inflation expectations continue to ease, Citi/YouGov survey shows
UK public's inflation expectations continue to ease, Citi/YouGov survey shows
Image for Kremlin says it will look into 'strange' video alleging army torture
Kremlin says it will look into 'strange' video alleging army torture
Image for Hungary aims to meet euro entry conditions by around 2030, PM Magyar says
Hungary aims to meet euro entry conditions by around 2030, PM Magyar says
Image for Bosch executive board member Christian Fischer named new CEO
Bosch executive board member Christian Fischer named new CEO
Image for Spain markets watchdog rules out extension for EU crypto licence deadline
Spain markets watchdog rules out extension for EU crypto licence deadline
Image for Safran said to be studying deal for French sea-drone maker Exail, Bloomberg News reports
Safran said to be studying deal for French sea-drone maker Exail, Bloomberg News reports
Image for UK proposes listing rule changes amid Saba tussle with trusts
UK proposes listing rule changes amid Saba tussle with trusts
Image for Kyivstar signs deal to let Ukrainians trade its Nasdaq stock
Kyivstar signs deal to let Ukrainians trade its Nasdaq stock
Image for Countries scale back EU plans to fund cross-country energy grids
Countries scale back EU plans to fund cross-country energy grids
Image for Unilever explores bid for supplements maker Thorne, FT reports
Unilever explores bid for supplements maker Thorne, FT reports
View All Finance Posts