Deutsche Bank Named First European Clearing Bank for China’s Renminbi

Deutsche Bank’s Role in Renminbi Clearing and Global Financial Connectivity

Deutsche Bank Selected as Renminbi Clearing Bank

FRANKFURT, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said on Monday it had been named by China as a clearing bank for its currency, the renminbi, in a first for a European lender.

Facilitating Cross-Border RMB Transactions

• "Deutsche Bank will facilitate direct end-to-end processing, clearing and settlement services for cross-border RMB transactions for European financial institutions and businesses, acting as a local bridge to China's payment systems," Deutsche Bank said.

Benefits for European Businesses and Financial Institutions

• The move gives European businesses and financial institutions direct access to China's onshore financial system, including capital markets and liquidity infrastructure, streamlining cross-border trade and investment flows.

Strengthening China-Europe Financial Connectivity

• "It strengthens China-Europe financial connectivity," said Deutsche Bank board member Alexander von zur Muehlen.

China’s Efforts to Internationalise the Yuan

• It is one of many initiatives by China to internationalise the yuan, as the currency is also known, and reduce dependence on a global payment system dominated by the U.S. dollar.

• In June, China announced fresh measures to promote the global use of the yuan.

Expansion of Renminbi Clearing Globally

• Days later, Standard Bank and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China were named jointly as the "Renminbi Clearing Bank of Africa," with capacity to clear RMB in 19 African countries.

China’s Central Bank Initiatives

• Earlier on Monday, China's central bank pledged in its five-year ‌plan to keep the yuan exchange rate basically stable and expand the use of the currency in international trade and investment.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Tom Sims. Editing by Mark Potter)