Ukraine Cuts 2026/27 Grain Export Forecast After Russian Attacks on Odesa Ports

By Pavel Polityuk

Impact of Russian Attacks on Ukraine's Grain Exports

Official Export Forecast Reduction

KYIV, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine has cut its grain export forecast for the 2026/27 July-June season by up to 12% from a previous projection, its agriculture minister told Reuters on Monday, citing Russian attacks on the country's southern Odesa port hub.

"We are currently targeting 38–40 million tons," Taras Vysotskyi said in the first official export forecast since escalating Russian attacks in late July effectively halted shipments from Odesa ports, which are vital to Ukraine and the global agricultural market.

The ministry had forecast exports of 43 million tons this season before the escalation.

Escalation of Attacks on Black Sea Ports

Russia has in recent weeks attacked Ukrainian Black Sea ports, export terminals and vessels entering and leaving the ports almost daily.

Consequences for Ukraine's Agricultural Sector

The lower grain export forecast underscores the damage the attacks are inflicting on a country that ships more than 90% of its grain exports through the seaports. Agricultural products account for the largest share of Ukraine's overall exports.

Grain Storage Shortfall and Financial Losses

The disruption could result in a grain storage shortfall of 11 million tons, the agriculture ministry said on Monday.

Earlier this month, Vysotskyi said losses to the agricultural sector from the port blockade could reach $3 billion.

Analyst and Consultancy Forecasts

The ministry's forecast was broadly in line with estimates by APK-Inform analysts, who on Monday cut their export forecast by 8.6% to 39.4 million tons due to the export disruptions.

Breakdown of Export Forecasts by Crop

The consultancy said in a report that it had cut its export forecast for wheat, corn and barley. The estimate included 13.5 million tons of wheat, 24 million tons of corn and 1.5 million tons of barley, it said.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)