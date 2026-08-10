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Exclusive-Ukraine cuts grain export forecast due to Russia attack on seaports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 10, 2026

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Ukraine Cuts 2026/27 Grain Export Forecast After Russian Attacks on Odesa Ports

By Pavel Polityuk

Impact of Russian Attacks on Ukraine's Grain Exports

Official Export Forecast Reduction

KYIV, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine has cut its grain export forecast for the 2026/27 July-June season by up to 12% from a previous projection, its agriculture minister told Reuters on Monday, citing Russian attacks on the country's southern Odesa port hub.

"We are currently targeting 38–40 million tons," Taras Vysotskyi said in the first official export forecast since escalating Russian attacks in late July effectively halted shipments from Odesa ports, which are vital to Ukraine and the global agricultural market.

The ministry had forecast exports of 43 million tons this season before the escalation.

Escalation of Attacks on Black Sea Ports

Russia has in recent weeks attacked Ukrainian Black Sea ports, export terminals and vessels entering and leaving the ports almost daily.

Consequences for Ukraine's Agricultural Sector

The lower grain export forecast underscores the damage the attacks are inflicting on a country that ships more than 90% of its grain exports through the seaports. Agricultural products account for the largest share of Ukraine's overall exports.

Grain Storage Shortfall and Financial Losses

The disruption could result in a grain storage shortfall of 11 million tons, the agriculture ministry said on Monday.

Earlier this month, Vysotskyi said losses to the agricultural sector from the port blockade could reach $3 billion.

Analyst and Consultancy Forecasts

The ministry's forecast was broadly in line with estimates by APK-Inform analysts, who on Monday cut their export forecast by 8.6% to 39.4 million tons due to the export disruptions.

Breakdown of Export Forecasts by Crop

The consultancy said in a report that it had cut its export forecast for wheat, corn and barley. The estimate included 13.5 million tons of wheat, 24 million tons of corn and 1.5 million tons of barley, it said.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine cut its grain export forecast from around 43 million tons to 38–40 million tons, reflecting a 12% decline due to Russian strikes on seaports (uga.ua).
  • More than 90% of Ukraine’s grain exports go through Odesa ports, and recent Russian attacks have forced terminal suspensions and halted vessel entries, threatening global food supply (internazionale.it).
  • APK‑Inform analysts revised their forecast down by 8.6% to 39.4 million tons, and Ukraine anticipates an 11 million ton storage surplus amid disrupted exports (pravda.com.ua).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much has Ukraine reduced its grain export projection?
Ukraine reduced its export forecast for the 2026/27 season by up to 12%, from 43 million tons to a targeted 38–40 million tons.
What is the impact of the seaport attacks on Ukraine’s agricultural sector?
The attacks are causing major export disruptions, a possible storage shortfall of 11 million tons, and estimated losses to the sector of up to $3 billion.
How important are seaports to Ukraine’s grain exports?
Over 90% of Ukraine's grain exports are shipped through seaports, making them vital for both the national economy and global agricultural markets.

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