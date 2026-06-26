EU Commission opens antitrust probe into Sanofi's flu vaccine campaign

Overview of the Antitrust Investigation

BRUSSELS, June 26 (Reuters) - The European Commission opened an investigation on Friday into whether French drugmaker Sanofi breached EU competition rules in a flu vaccine marketing campaign.

Concerns Over Marketing Practices

The Commission said it was concerned that Sanofi had carried out a misleading campaign to sell its "Efluelda" flu vaccine while disparaging a rival one called "Fluad" made by CSL Seqirus, primarily in France and Germany.

Sanofi's Market Position

In both markets, Sanofi holds a dominant position, the Commission added.

Sanofi's Response to the Investigation

"Sanofi is confident that it has acted, and continues to act, in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, including competition law," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

Commitment to Compliance

"The Company takes these matters seriously and is cooperating fully with the European Commission throughout the process."

Background and Context

Unannounced Raids

The investigation followed unannounced raids on Sanofi offices carried out in September 2025.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)