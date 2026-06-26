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EU Commission opens antitrust probe into Sanofi's flu vaccine campaign - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU Commission opens antitrust probe into Sanofi's flu vaccine campaign

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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EU Commission opens antitrust probe into Sanofi's flu vaccine campaign

Overview of the Antitrust Investigation

BRUSSELS, June 26 (Reuters) - The European Commission opened an investigation on Friday into whether French drugmaker Sanofi breached EU competition rules in a flu vaccine marketing campaign.

Concerns Over Marketing Practices

The Commission said it was concerned that Sanofi had carried out a misleading campaign to sell its "Efluelda" flu vaccine while disparaging a rival one called "Fluad" made by CSL Seqirus, primarily in France and Germany.

Sanofi's Market Position

In both markets, Sanofi holds a dominant position, the Commission added.

Sanofi's Response to the Investigation

"Sanofi is confident that it has acted, and continues to act, in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, including competition law," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

Commitment to Compliance

"The Company takes these matters seriously and is cooperating fully with the European Commission throughout the process."

Background and Context

Unannounced Raids

The investigation followed unannounced raids on Sanofi offices carried out in September 2025.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • The EU probe centers on whether Sanofi misled consumers and undermined rival CSL Seqirus’s Fluad in its Efluelda campaign, potentially breaching competition law in key markets where Sanofi holds dominance. (mlex.com)
  • Unannounced inspections at Sanofi’s sites in France and Germany were conducted on September 29, 2025, marking the start of the inquiry before the formal probe announced June 26, 2026. (eunews.it)
  • CSL Seqirus formally lodged a complaint with the Commission seeking interim measures to curb Sanofi’s alleged disparagement campaign amid the ongoing investigation. (mlex.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the European Commission investigating Sanofi?
The Commission is investigating whether Sanofi breached EU competition rules in its flu vaccine marketing campaign.
Which Sanofi vaccine is under scrutiny?
The Efluelda flu vaccine by Sanofi is under scrutiny.
Which rival vaccine was allegedly disparaged?
Sanofi allegedly disparaged the Fluad vaccine made by CSL Seqirus.
Where did the alleged antitrust violations occur?
The violations allegedly occurred in France and Germany.
Has Sanofi responded to the investigation?
Sanofi stated it is confident in its compliance and will cooperate fully with the European Commission.

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