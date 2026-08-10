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Rouble-backed A7A5 stablecoin turnover nears $140 billion from launch, says PSB head - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Rouble-backed A7A5 stablecoin turnover nears $140 billion from launch, says PSB head

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 10, 2026

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A7A5 Stablecoin Approaches $140 Billion Turnover in Global Settlements

Growth and Impact of the A7A5 Stablecoin

Market Position and Usage

MOSCOW, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Turnover of the A7A5 rouble-denominated stablecoin has reached nearly $140 billion since it was created in February 2025, the chairman and CEO of Russia's PSB Bank, Pyotr Fradkov, said.

"This is a small piece of the global stablecoin market, but it is the largest non‑dollar stablecoin," Fradkov told the RBC news agency, adding that A7A5 was created as an element of the Russian defence bank's A7 settlement infrastructure.

User Base and Transaction Volume

"We have 15,000 regular customers who use A7 products. That's a lot, and these companies represent a wide range of sizes," said Fradkov, adding that the A7 platform currently processes up to 2,000 payments per day.

A7 previously reported that 90% are with Asian countries, where China predominates.

Expansion Plans and Sanctions

Global Expansion Strategy

The A7 platform, which PSB created for conducting cross-border settlements, plans an extensive global expansion and is not concerned about Western sanctions, its CEO and co‑owner, Moldovan businessman Ilan Shor, told Reuters in June 2026 in Saint Petersburg.

Sanctions and Regulatory Challenges

Last year, the U.S., the EU and Britain imposed sanctions on several companies that they said were behind the Kyrgyzstan-based stablecoin, which is backed by rouble deposits at PSB.

"It's not the fear of falling under sanctions that's scary; it's the fear that, having fallen under sanctions, you won't be able to implement your payment mechanism," said Fradkov.

Infrastructure Resilience

The goal of the A7 platform was to create a local infrastructure capable of supporting international operations regardless of external restrictions, he added.

"The system is designed in such a way that, even after falling under sanctions — repeatedly, in various forms and types — the company continues to carry out payments for our clients," Fradkov was quoted as saying in the RBC interview.

"Our own infrastructure isn't just one bank, one route, or one country. It's a distributed network of settlement centres, partner financial institutions, trading and legal structures that operate within the framework of local legislation."

Financial Performance

Fradkov said A7 is profitable, without giving any detail.

(Reporting by Reuters Moscow Bureau; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Since its February 2025 launch, A7A5 turnover has surged to nearly $140 billion, underscoring its rapid uptake.
  • The token has become the world’s largest non‑USD stablecoin and a key element in Russia’s A7 cross‑border payments infrastructure.
  • Despite extensive sanctions and restrictions, A7A5 remains resilient due to its distributed infrastructure, reserve strategy, and focus on Asia.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the turnover of the A7A5 rouble-backed stablecoin since its launch?
The A7A5 stablecoin has reached nearly $140 billion in turnover since its creation in February 2025.
Who are the main users of the A7A5 stablecoin and its platform?
There are about 15,000 regular customers, mostly companies of various sizes, who use A7 products and the A7 platform.
Which regions dominate the use of the A7A5 platform?
Around 90% of A7 platform payments are with Asian countries, with China predominating.
How does the A7 platform handle sanctions?
The A7 system is built as a distributed network, allowing continued operations for clients even under multiple sanctions.
What was the key goal behind creating the A7 platform?
The goal was to develop a local infrastructure supporting international payments regardless of external restrictions or sanctions.

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