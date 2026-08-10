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Imperial Brands to cut thousands of jobs in U.S. and Europe, Bloomberg News reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Imperial Brands to cut thousands of jobs in U.S. and Europe, Bloomberg News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 10, 2026

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Imperial Brands to Cut Thousands of Jobs in US and Europe, Reports Say

Imperial Brands Announces Major Job Cuts Amid Cost Reduction Efforts

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Britain's Imperial Brands is preparing to cut thousands of jobs in key markets, including the United States and Europe, to reduce costs, Bloomberg News reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of the tobacco firm fell 5.3% to 2,643 pence by 1424 GMT.

Phases of Layoffs and Departments Affected

First Phase: HR, Finance, Procurement, and Supply Chain

• The first phase of layoffs will affect staff working human resources, finance and procurement and supply chain at the company's unit ITG Brands, which covers the U.S., the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, the report said.

Second Phase: Legal, Marketing, and Intelligence Teams

• The second phase will target the unit's legal, marketing, and insights and intelligence teams, with affected employees scheduled to be notified in April and cuts to begin mid-year, according to Bloomberg.

Company Statements and Industry Context

Official Response

• "Over time, the changes we are making will have an impact across our global market footprint," a company spokesperson said in a statement without providing details on the number of jobs affected.

Industry Challenges

Impact of Regulatory and Market Pressures

• The Winston cigarette maker warned of higher costs stemming from the Iran war in May, as the whole tobacco industry suffers from a terminal decline in traditional cigarettes and mounting regulatory challenges.

Global Workforce and Outsourcing Plans

• Imperial Brands, which employed about 25,800 staff globally at the end of 2025, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

• Some ITG Brand roles will be outsourced to the company's strategic partner Capgemini SE before the year-end, the Bloomberg reported.

Consultations and Regulatory Compliance

• The company has also been in contact with relevant bodies in the European Union about planned redundancies, which are subject to consultation, the report added.

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia and Rishab Shaju in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Key Takeaways

  • The layoff plan covers Imperial’s ITG Brands unit operating in the U.S., Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, with initial cuts affecting HR, finance, procurement and supply chain roles (imperialbrandsplc.com)
  • Second phase targets legal, marketing, and consumer insights teams, with notifications starting in April and reductions slated for mid‑2026 as reported by Bloomberg via Reuters (marketscreener.com)
  • Some affected roles will transition to strategic partner Capgemini as part of a push to streamline and digitize operations (imperialbrandsplc.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Imperial Brands planning job cuts?
Imperial Brands is cutting jobs in the US and Europe to reduce costs amid industry declines and regulatory challenges.
Which departments will be affected by the layoffs?
The first phase will impact human resources, finance, procurement, and supply chain teams; later, legal, marketing, and insights teams will be affected.
When will the affected employees be notified?
Employees are scheduled to be notified in April, and the job cuts will begin mid-year.
Will some roles be outsourced?
Yes, some ITG Brand roles will be outsourced to Capgemini SE before year-end.
Has Imperial Brands disclosed the number of job losses?
The company did not provide details on the specific number of jobs affected.

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