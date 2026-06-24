GBAF Logo
London's FTSE indexes buoyed by real estate stocks as Segro rejects takeover bid - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

London's FTSE indexes buoyed by real estate stocks as Segro rejects takeover bid

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Real estate Investing

UK's FTSE indexes buoyed by real estate stocks as Segro rejects takeover bid

Market Highlights and Key Developments

FTSE Performance Overview

June 24 (Reuters) - London stocks advanced on Wednesday, with the domestically focused midcap FTSE index snapping a four-day losing streak as real-estate stocks rallied after Segro rejected U.S.-based Prologis' $16.6 billion bid.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.3% higher, while the midcap FTSE 250 advanced 0.8%.

Sector Movements

• FTSE 350 real-estate investment trusts index jumped 6.9%; real-estate sector gained 6.3%, making them the top-performing FTSE 350 sectors.

• Segro soared 17.4%, leading the FTSE 100, as Prologis urged the UK company's shareholders to press the landlord's board to engage with the U.S. logistics firm. Prologis argued the FTSE 100 company is undervalued.

Other Notable Stock Moves

• British fund manager Liontrust's shares gained 12.6% after it said net outflows in the current quarter have slowed as it expands globally and institutional clients pour in more funds.

• Industrial metal miners dropped 2.1%, precious metal miners lost 4.3% and energy shares shed 2.5% as commodity prices dropped.

• Primary Health Properties gained 4.5% after saying it is in advanced discussions with an unnamed investor for a new joint venture involving the British healthcare REIT's private hospital assets.

Political and Economic Context

Political Developments

• Prime Minister Keir Starmer's resignation this week paved the way for a leadership contest that could potentially end in former Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham taking the role in July or September.

Monetary Policy Outlook

• On the macro front, traders are anticipating the Bank of England to lift borrowing costs by at least 25 basis points before the year ends, LSEG-compiled data showed, to combat inflation pressures following the Middle East conflict.

• Policymakers such as Alan Taylor have flagged the right response would instead be an "extended hold", in the face of data that suggests a cooling labour market.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Tasim Zahid)

Key Takeaways

  • Segro shares jumped 15.6% after its board rejected Prologis’ indicative offer valued at approximately £12.6 billion, seen as undervaluing the company by Prologis yet sparking renewed real‑estate optimism.
  • The FTSE 350 real‑estate investment trusts index surged 6%, and related sector stocks—including Harworth and Tritax—gained around 5–6%, lifting the domestically‑focused FTSE 250.
  • Keir Starmer’s resignation as UK prime minister triggered a leadership contest—nominations open July 9 and the new leader could be in place by mid‑July if uncontested, or by early September at the latest.
  • Market expectations tilt toward a 25 bps Bank of England rate hike before year‑end, though some policymakers advocate for an ‘extended hold’ amid signs of a cooling labor market.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Segro's share price jump on the FTSE 100?
Segro's shares surged 15.6% after the company rejected a $16.6 billion takeover bid from U.S.-based Prologis.
Which sectors led gains on the London stock market?
Real estate stocks, particularly investment trusts and companies like Harworth and Tritax, led gains with the FTSE 350 real-estate index up 6%.
What is the outlook for UK interest rates?
Traders expect the Bank of England to increase rates by at least 25 basis points this year to counter inflation, though some policymakers suggest a rate hold.
Which other companies saw notable share movements?
Liontrust rose 12.2% after reporting slowed net outflows, Berkeley climbed 5.1% on strong demand, and Primary Health Properties gained 3% amid joint venture discussions.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for As heatwave grips Europe, H&M plans for longer, hotter summers

As heatwave grips Europe, H&M plans for longer, hotter summers

Image for US DFC and World Bank's MIGA to set up political risk insurance for Ukraine fund

US DFC and World Bank's MIGA to set up political risk insurance for Ukraine fund

Image for US denies Polestar authorization to sell vehicles in latest strike against China-made EVs

US denies Polestar authorization to sell vehicles in latest strike against China-made EVs

Image for Tesla to ramp up production in Germany by 20%

Tesla to ramp up production in Germany by 20%

Image for Russia shuts Romanian consulate in St Petersburg in tit-for-tat move

Russia shuts Romanian consulate in St Petersburg in tit-for-tat move

Image for Apple raises prices of MacBooks, iPads as memory costs skyrocket 

Apple raises prices of MacBooks, iPads as memory costs skyrocket 

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Pirelli appoints new board dominated by company veteran Tronchetti Provera
Pirelli appoints new board dominated by company veteran Tronchetti Provera
Image for TotalEnergies must report risks caused by emissions, Paris court rules
TotalEnergies must report risks caused by emissions, Paris court rules
Image for Equinor drops power-from-shore plan for Wisting oilfield project
Equinor drops power-from-shore plan for Wisting oilfield project
Image for Danish police find no proof drones caused Copenhagen Airport shutdown
Danish police find no proof drones caused Copenhagen Airport shutdown
Image for US fund firm Allspring targets overseas takeovers in race for scale
US fund firm Allspring targets overseas takeovers in race for scale
Image for Ladbrokes owner Entain sells 20% CEE stake to joint venture for $482 million
Ladbrokes owner Entain sells 20% CEE stake to joint venture for $482 million
Image for Swedish minister brings baby to EU meeting, a first for the bloc
Swedish minister brings baby to EU meeting, a first for the bloc
Image for Ukraine's Fire Point aims to produce ballistic missile interceptor by year-end
Ukraine's Fire Point aims to produce ballistic missile interceptor by year-end
Image for Partners Group considers 'slightly smaller' evergreen funds, chairman says
Partners Group considers 'slightly smaller' evergreen funds, chairman says
Image for 'A close call': BofA Global Research drops BoE rate hike forecast on easing inflation
'A close call': BofA Global Research drops BoE rate hike forecast on easing inflation
Image for UK financial watchdog censures CACEIS UK over control failings
UK financial watchdog censures CACEIS UK over control failings
Image for Kremlin demands explanation from Apple after Russian apps removed from App Store
Kremlin demands explanation from Apple after Russian apps removed from App Store
View All Finance Posts