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UBS CEO says capital debate will consider competitiveness concerns - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UBS CEO says capital debate will consider competitiveness concerns

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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UBS CEO: New Capital Rules Must Consider Both Competitiveness and Stability

Swiss Lawmakers to Balance Competitiveness and Financial Stability in New Capital Rules

ZURICH, June 24 (Reuters) - Swiss lawmakers will consider competitiveness along with financial stability as they draft new capital rules for big banks, UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti said on Wednesday.

Importance of Competitiveness for Switzerland's Financial Sector

"The political process and the parliament will focus with cool heads, less emotions around what needs to be done to achieve financial stability, but also competitiveness," he said, adding that competitiveness was vital for job creation.

Maintaining Switzerland as a Global Financial Centre

"Without competitiveness, we will not maintain Switzerland as a global and vibrant financial centre in the world."

Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Banking Jobs

Speaking at the Point Zero Forum in Zurich, Ermotti also addressed how artificial intelligence will change banking, noting UBS already runs hundreds of AI agents and applications.

Job Reductions and Transformation in Banking

"Let's be honest - some of the jobs that we have in banking and finance will probably disappear, or you're going to need less people to do the same job," he said.

The Need for Economic and Organizational Growth

"If you don't grow as an economy, if you don't grow as an organization, you won't be able to recreate jobs."

(Reporting by Ariane LuthiEditing by Dave Graham)

Key Takeaways

  • Swiss lawmakers are set to weigh competitiveness alongside financial stability in drafting higher capital requirements for big banks, according to UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti, who emphasized competitiveness as essential for job creation.
  • Experts estimate UBS could face as much as $20–22 billion in additional capital requirements under the proposed rules, prompting concerns over potential strain on the bank’s business model and Switzerland’s global financial standing.
  • Ermotti highlighted UBS’s growing use of AI—deploying hundreds of AI agents and applications—and cautioned that automation may eliminate some banking jobs unless economic and organizational growth can generate new employment opportunities.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti say about new capital rules?
He stated that Swiss lawmakers should consider both competitiveness and financial stability when drafting new capital rules for big banks.
Why is competitiveness important according to UBS CEO Ermotti?
Ermotti emphasized that competitiveness is vital for job creation and for maintaining Switzerland's status as a global financial center.
How is UBS utilizing artificial intelligence in banking?
UBS runs hundreds of AI agents and applications, which may change job requirements in banking and finance.
What potential impact could AI have on banking jobs, according to Ermotti?
Some banking and finance jobs may disappear or require fewer people due to AI technologies.
Where did Sergio Ermotti make these comments?
He made these remarks at the Point Zero Forum in Zurich.

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