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Hungary's LGBTQ+ community marches for its rights after years of rollback

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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Hungary’s LGBTQ+ Community Marches for Rights After Orban-Era Setbacks

Struggles and Progress for LGBTQ+ Rights in Hungary

By Krisztina Fenyo

Background: Orban's Legacy and Its Impact

BUDAPEST, June 24 (Reuters) - As Hungary's LGBTQ+ community readies for the annual Pride march in Budapest on Saturday, activists and members of the community want to see their rights restored after an erosion during Viktor Orban's former government that ruled for 16 years.

Last year's Pride march, which police tried to ban under Orban, turned into a mass anti-government demonstration that attracted tens of thousands of people.

Current Situation: Changes After the Election

This year, with Orban having been defeated by Peter Magyar's centre-right Tisza party in April, the ban has been lifted and the march is authorised to go ahead. But organisers say there is still work to do.

"Last year, our love of freedom and our courage forced authoritarian power to retreat... But we have not reached our goal yet," the organisers said ahead of Saturday's event.

Orban-Era Policies and Their Effects

Orban, who cast himself as a defender of what he called Christian values from Western liberalism, passed laws ending the change of gender in personal documents, halting adoption by same-sex couples and banning materials in schools seen as promoting homosexuality or gender transition.

The erosion of LGBTQ+ rights had a traumatic effect on the community and will take time to heal, Adam Andras Kanicsar, an LGBT activist and writer, told Reuters.

"I'm still processing the Orban regime, I guess, and then I will process it for years. And I'm not alone with it," he said during a film shoot in a vintage shop in Budapest.

"In these last 16 years ...working as an LGBTQ journalist and writing and speaking about LGBTQ people meant that I always had to go that one extra mile, every time...And I will never get back these miles in my life."

Future Outlook: Hopes and Challenges Ahead

Magyar, a conservative, has asked for patience when asked by Hungarian media about changing legislation that curtailed the rights of the LGBT community.

But he told Orban's Fidesz party in parliament "to leave the bedrooms of the Hungarian people as soon as possible" and denounced Fidesz's move to curb the right to assembly to ban the Pride march.

(Writing by Krisztina ThanEditing by Peter Graff)

Key Takeaways

  • Orbán’s administration enacted sweeping anti-LGBTQ+ laws: banning gender changes in documents, blocking same‑sex adoption, and censoring LGBTQ+ content in schools.
  • Peter Magyar’s Tisza party, now in power after the April 12 election, has authorised this year’s Pride march and signalled a shift away from Orban’s illiberal policies.
  • Though the ban is lifted, activists emphasise the lasting trauma inflicted under Orbán and call for legislative reversal and healing of the community.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Hungary's LGBTQ+ rights face erosion under Viktor Orban?
Viktor Orban's government passed laws restricting gender change, same-sex adoption, and LGBTQ+ education, citing the defense of Christian values.
How has the legal environment changed for Hungary's LGBTQ+ community in 2024?
Orban's defeat by Peter Magyar’s centre-right Tisza party led to the lifting of previous bans, such as the prohibition on the Budapest Pride march.
What impact did the previous anti-LGBTQ+ policies have on the community?
The restrictive laws caused trauma and made life more difficult for LGBTQ+ individuals and activists in Hungary.
What are the current demands of Hungary's LGBTQ+ activists?
Activists seek restoration of LGBTQ+ rights and legislative reforms to undo measures enacted under Orban’s government.

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