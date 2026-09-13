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Lithuania closes Vilnius airport, NATO summons jets in response to possible drone - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Lithuania closes Vilnius airport, NATO summons jets in response to possible drone

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 13, 2026

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Vilnius Airport Closure: NATO Scrambles Jets After Drone Sighting in Lithuania

Incident Overview and Response

By Andrius Sytas

Initial Drone Sighting and Airport Closure

VILNIUS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Lithuania closed Vilnius airport on Sunday and NATO summoned at least one fighter jet in response to a possible sighting of a drone in Lithuanian airspace, the country's National Crisis Management Centre said.

Duration and Resolution of the Alert

The air alert was lifted and the airport reopened after about an hour, the centre said.

NATO's Military Response

Deployment of Fighter Jets

A jet was summoned from Siauliai in northern Lithuania, the centre said, where the Italian air force is currently based as part of the NATO Baltic Air Defence mission.

Context: Regional Security Concerns

Drone Incursions in Eastern NATO States

Countries along NATO's eastern edge have reported a series of drones straying into their airspace linked to the conflict stemming from Russia's 2022 full scale invasion of Ukraine.

Impact on Local Events

Vilnius Marathon Unaffected

The Vilnius marathon, which was taking place in the capital, was not interrupted, the organisers told Reuters.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas; editing by Philippa Fletcher and Christina Fincher)

Key Takeaways

  • The Italian-led NATO Baltic Air Policing mission, based in Šiauliai, responded swiftly—highlighting NATO’s readiness on its eastern flank. (aeronautica.difesa.it)
  • Drone incursions into Baltic NATO airspace have surged amid the Russia–Ukraine conflict—some linked to Ukrainian operations targeting Russian infrastructure. (en.wikipedia.org)
  • This incident continues a pattern of hybrid threats, prompting NATO to bolster air defense and drone detection capabilities across its eastern borders. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Vilnius airport closed on September 13?
Vilnius airport was closed due to a possible drone sighting in Lithuanian airspace.
How long was Vilnius airport closed?
The airport was closed for about an hour before reopening.
How did NATO respond to the drone incident?
NATO scrambled at least one fighter jet from Siauliai air base in response to the possible drone sighting.
Was the Vilnius marathon affected by the airport closure?
No, the Vilnius marathon continued as scheduled and was not interrupted.
What is the Baltic Air Defence mission?
It is a NATO mission where allied air forces, like the Italian air force currently in Siauliai, help protect Baltic airspace.

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