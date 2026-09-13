Vilnius Airport Closure: NATO Scrambles Jets After Drone Sighting in Lithuania

Incident Overview and Response

By Andrius Sytas

Initial Drone Sighting and Airport Closure

VILNIUS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Lithuania closed Vilnius airport on Sunday and NATO summoned at least one fighter jet in response to a possible sighting of a drone in Lithuanian airspace, the country's National Crisis Management Centre said.

Duration and Resolution of the Alert

The air alert was lifted and the airport reopened after about an hour, the centre said.

NATO's Military Response

Deployment of Fighter Jets

A jet was summoned from Siauliai in northern Lithuania, the centre said, where the Italian air force is currently based as part of the NATO Baltic Air Defence mission.

Context: Regional Security Concerns

Drone Incursions in Eastern NATO States

Countries along NATO's eastern edge have reported a series of drones straying into their airspace linked to the conflict stemming from Russia's 2022 full scale invasion of Ukraine.

Impact on Local Events

Vilnius Marathon Unaffected

The Vilnius marathon, which was taking place in the capital, was not interrupted, the organisers told Reuters.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas; editing by Philippa Fletcher and Christina Fincher)