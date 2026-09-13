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Saudi pipeline outage threatens loss of 4% of global oil supply - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Saudi pipeline outage threatens loss of 4% of global oil supply

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 13, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 13, 2026

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Saudi Pipeline Outage Risks Removing 4% of Global Oil Supply Within Days

Impact and Consequences of the Saudi Pipeline Outage

By Alex Lawler and Dmitry Zhdannikov

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - SAUDI PIPELINE OUTAGE THREATENS LOSS OF 4% OF GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY UNLESS PUMPING RESUMES WITHIN DAYS, SAY TRADERS, SOURCES

Saudi Oil Storage and Export Capacity

SAUDI ARABIA HAS STORAGE AT YANBU FOR JUST 5-7 DAYS OF EXPORTS, PLUS SMALLER AMOUNT STORED IN EGYPT, THREE SOURCES SAY

Saudi Arabia will run out of oil stocks for exports if it doesn't restart its major pipeline to the Red Sea within days, leading to a loss of up to 4% of global supply, Saudi oil buyers and traders said.    A further decline in Saudi flows will worsen the global supply crunch, which has already pushed global fuel prices to record highs, spurred inflation around the world and sent U.S. bond yields to the highest levels since the 2008 financial crisis.

Pipeline Shutdown and Repair Timeline

Since drone attacks forced Saudi Arabia to shut its huge east-west oil pipeline on Friday, Riyadh has not given full details about the extent of the damage or how long the route will stay off-line.

Sources that spoke to Reuters gave varying estimates, with one saying the damage could take as long as five to six weeks to repair, while another said it could be fixed sooner and could resume pumping partially while repairs are ongoing.

Saudi Arabia's government media office and energy ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.    For the past six months, the pipeline running through the desert across the Arabian Peninsula has spared Saudi Arabia from the brunt of the impact of the wartime shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz that has crippled exports from its neighbours.

Strategic Importance of the East-West Pipeline

The world's biggest exporter has used the pipeline to reroute around 4 million barrels per day — around 4% of global supply — to the port of Yanbu on the Red Sea.    But with the pipeline out of service, Yanbu now has stocks to maintain exports for just five to seven days, according to three industry sources familiar with Saudi exports.     Saudi Arabia also has stocks to supply customers for several days from Egypt's ports of Ain Sukhna on the Red Sea and Sidi Kerir on the Mediterranean, a fourth source said.

Storage Capacities and Limitations

    Yanbu storage capacity stands at around 35 million barrels, according to industry estimates, with Ain Sukhna and Sidi Kerir able to store 18 million and 20 million barrels respectively.    Stocks are not full and will ultimately run out without the east-west pipeline resuming operations, the four sources said.    Saudi oil supply has already fallen to a more than three-decade low in August on reduced flows via Hormuz and the Red Sea, the International Energy Agency said on Friday.     World oil supply will decline this year by 5.7 million bpd, or about 6%, the IEA, which coordinates Western energy policies, said.     In addition to the attack on the pipeline, Houthi fighters in Yemen who have threatened Saudi oil shipments seized an island on Friday in the mouth of the Red Sea.

Regional and Global Oil Supply Context

    The Middle East supplied around 22 million barrels per day of oil before the war. Flows through the Strait of Hormuz have slowed to just 6 million to 9 million bpd, industry sources say.

Saudi Production Decline

Saudi Arabia told OPEC last week that its oil production had dropped to just 6.2 million bpd in August from 10.9 million bpd in February before the start of the war.

(Additional reporting by Maha El DahanEditing by Peter Graff)

Key Takeaways

  • Saudi’s East–West pipeline, carrying 4–5 m bpd (4%–5% of global supply), is closed after a drone attack, risking immediate export disruptions unless pumping resumes within days (internazionale.it).
  • Yanbu’s storage can sustain exports for just 5–7 days; additional but limited reserves exist in Egypt’s Ain Sukhna and Sidi Kerir (internazionale.it).
  • The IEA has revised its 2026 oil supply shortfall to 5.7 m bpd (~6%), up from an earlier estimate of 4%, as Middle East flow disruptions persist (boereport.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What percentage of global oil supply is threatened by the Saudi pipeline outage?
Up to 4% of global oil supply could be lost if Saudi Arabia does not resume its main pipeline operations soon.
How long can Saudi Arabia continue exports from Yanbu with current storage?
Saudi Arabia has enough storage at Yanbu for about 5-7 days of exports.
What caused the shutdown of Saudi Arabia’s east-west oil pipeline?
Drone attacks forced Saudi Arabia to shut its major east-west oil pipeline to the Red Sea.
How is the pipeline outage impacting global markets?
The outage is worsening the global oil supply crunch, causing fuel prices to surge and affecting financial markets.
How low has Saudi oil production fallen amid recent events?
Saudi oil production dropped to 6.2 million barrels per day in August from 10.9 million barrels per day in February.

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