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German firms lift China investment as US outlays fall, IW study shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German firms lift China investment as US outlays fall, IW study shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 13, 2026

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German Companies Increase China Investments While US Outlays Drop in 2026

German Investment Trends in China and the United States

BERLIN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - German companies increased investment in China by a third in the first half of 2026 while sharply reducing investment in the United States, according to a study by the German Economic Institute (IW) seen by Reuters on Sunday.

Growth of German Investments in China

• German firms invested €5.6 billion ($6.50 billion) more in China than in the same period of the previous year, based on IW's analysis of Bundesbank data. The figure was in line with the average half-year investment level between 2020 and 2025.

Strategic Importance of the Chinese Market

• "German companies have little choice but to continue investing in China," IW's Juergen Matthes said, describing the country as both an important sales market and a "gym" where companies can build up their competitive muscle.

Factors Driving Expansion in China

• Matthes said state subsidies and an undervalued yuan made production in China artificially cheap, encouraging German companies to expand locally to compete with Chinese rivals globally.

Implications for Germany and EU Policy

• "For Germany, this means production and jobs are shifting to China," Matthes said. "The EU should put a stop to this unfair game and impose countervailing tariffs on Chinese imports."

Decline in German Investment in the United States

• Investment in the U.S. fell by nearly two-thirds to around €4.3 billion, the study said, amid trade tensions and U.S. tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

Currency Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8615 euros)

(Reporting by Maria Martinez and Rene WagnerEditing by Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • German firms boosted direct investment in China by about one‑third in the first half of 2026—adding €5.6 billion—bringing levels back to the 2020–2025 average, according to IW's analysis of Bundesbank data.
  • Investment in the United States dropped sharply—nearly two‑thirds—to €4.3 billion, marking a three‑year low for German direct investment in the U.S. (investing.com)
  • The divergence reflects growing geopolitical and trade tensions: U.S. tariffs and uncertainty are discouraging U.S. investment, while China remains essential as both a key sales market and a cost‑competitive production base amid undervalued yuan and subsidies, per IW’s Juergen Matthes.
  • Germany’s trade deficit with China is also widening, as exports to China fell over 12%, while imports rose nearly 9% in H1 2026—strengthening China’s role in German manufacturing strategy. (fidelity.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did German firms increase investment in China?
German companies invested €5.6 billion more in China in the first half of 2026 than in the same period of the previous year.
Why are German companies continuing to invest in China?
German companies view China as an important sales market and a competitive arena, aided by state subsidies and an undervalued yuan.
How did German investment in the US change?
Investment in the US by German firms fell by nearly two-thirds to around €4.3 billion, amid trade tensions and tariffs.
What policy response was suggested in the IW study?
The study's author suggested the EU should impose countervailing tariffs on Chinese imports to counter unfair advantages.

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