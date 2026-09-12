GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Larry Ellison cancels plan to sell Oracle stock - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Larry Ellison cancels plan to sell Oracle stock

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 12, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Larry Ellison Cancels Oracle Stock Sale as Company Eyes Cloud Growth

Oracle's Strategic Moves and Financial Outlook

Larry Ellison's Stock Sale Decision

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Oracle Executive Chairman Larry Ellison has canceled his plan to sell 50 million shares of Oracle stock, the company said on Saturday.

"No Oracle stock was sold under that plan, and he has no other plans to sell any of his Oracle stock," the company said.

 This comes a day after Ellison said that a trading plan would allow him to sell up to 50 million shares of Oracle common stock.

Cloud Infrastructure Expansion Plans

Funding and Capacity Building Initiatives

Oracle in February said it expects to raise $45 billion to $50 billion in 2026 in a combination of debt and stock to build additional capacity for its cloud infrastructure and meet demand from customers including AMD, Meta, Nvidia, OpenAI, TikTok and xAI.

The company said it plans to raise $40 billion through debt and equity financing in the current fiscal year, including the $20 billion stock sale completed in the first quarter.

Restructuring and Cost Management

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the firm said restructuring costs, part of a plan that includes job cuts, will rise by about $700 million as it navigates a volatile stretch for its stock, with investors seemingly split between confidence in its AI-driven growth and concern over how it is funding that growth.

Market Reaction and Financial Performance

Share Price Fluctuations

Oracle's shares rose as much as 7.8% on Friday after a $26 billion increase in its revenue backlog eased some concerns about its debt-fueled spending spree. The stock later reversed course to close about 2% lower, as analysts said a recovery in cash flow remains some way off.

Improving Financial Health

Recovery from Underperformance

That, coupled with upbeat first-quarter earnings and an improving balance sheet, helped Oracle's shares recover from a spell of underperformance.

(Reporting by Sumedha Mukherjee and Preetika Parashuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Will Dunham and Chizu Nomiyama )

Key Takeaways

  • Larry Ellison’s trading plan to sell up to 50 million shares (adopted June 22, 2026) was canceled before any shares were sold; no shares were executed and no further sales are planned.
  • Oracle is executing its 2026 financing strategy—raising $45–50 billion through a mix of equity and debt—to fund its cloud infrastructure expansion for customers like AMD, Meta, OpenAI, TikTok, xAI and Nvidia.
  • Investor scrutiny remains intense: while recent backlog gains lifted the stock briefly, concerns persist over mounting AI spending, balance sheet health, and cash flow recovery.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Larry Ellison cancel the plan to sell Oracle stock?
Larry Ellison canceled his plan to sell 50 million Oracle shares and currently has no other plans to sell any Oracle stock, according to the company.
How does Oracle plan to fund its cloud infrastructure expansion?
Oracle aims to raise $45-50 billion by 2026 through a mix of debt and stock to expand cloud capacity for clients like AMD, Meta, Nvidia, and OpenAI.
What impact did the stock sale news have on Oracle's share price?
Oracle's shares initially rose by 7.8% after the news but closed about 2% lower as analyst concerns remained over cash flow recovery.
What are Oracle's restructuring plans?
Oracle's restructuring plans include job cuts and rising costs, which are expected to increase by $700 million as the company adapts to market volatility.
What drove recent investor sentiment on Oracle stock?
Investor sentiment was influenced by a $26 billion increase in Oracle's revenue backlog, strong earnings, and an improving balance sheet.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Anthropic CEO urges AI companies to slow model development amid fears over misuse

Anthropic CEO urges AI companies to slow model development amid fears over misuse

Image for Brussels airport traffic disrupted Friday evening after drone sighting

Brussels airport traffic disrupted Friday evening after drone sighting

Image for Saudis shut down oil pipeline as Houthis tighten grip on Red Sea shipping

Saudis shut down oil pipeline as Houthis tighten grip on Red Sea shipping

Image for Ukraine braces for harsh winter as Russian attacks hit economy

Ukraine braces for harsh winter as Russian attacks hit economy

Image for Iran and UAE back joint BRICS statement urging restraint in war

Iran and UAE back joint BRICS statement urging restraint in war

Image for Trump says he would 'love' to see a united Ireland

Trump says he would 'love' to see a united Ireland

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Explosion hits another EMCO weapons site in Bulgaria; probe underway
Explosion hits another EMCO weapons site in Bulgaria; probe underway
Image for BRICS adopts joint declaration, urges 'maximum restraint' in Mideast
BRICS adopts joint declaration, urges 'maximum restraint' in Mideast
Image for UK PM's office says position on Irish unity unchanged after Trump comments
UK PM's office says position on Irish unity unchanged after Trump comments
Image for Meloni sees Italy 2026 growth at 1%, matching euro zone
Meloni sees Italy 2026 growth at 1%, matching euro zone
Image for Syrian private airport plans spark outcry over mass graves, land rights
Syrian private airport plans spark outcry over mass graves, land rights
Image for Soccer-Antonio returns to English football with Watford move
Soccer-Antonio returns to English football with Watford move
Image for Factbox-The evolution of BRICS and its challenges today
Factbox-The evolution of BRICS and its challenges today
Image for Stellantis signs memorandum of understanding with Roshel for potential Canadian factory sale
Stellantis signs memorandum of understanding with Roshel for potential Canadian factory sale
Image for Exclusive-Nvidia in talks to invest in Anthropic’s mega IPO, sources say
Exclusive-Nvidia in talks to invest in Anthropic’s mega IPO, sources say
Image for Trump and Musk super PACs unleash millions to boost Republicans in battleground races
Trump and Musk super PACs unleash millions to boost Republicans in battleground races
Image for Train derails in northern France, injuring 44 people
Train derails in northern France, injuring 44 people
Image for Dollar rises against euro and Swiss franc after US inflation data
Dollar rises against euro and Swiss franc after US inflation data
View All Finance Posts