Brussels Airport Traffic Interrupted for 30 Minutes After Drone Sighting

Incident Overview and Background

Details of the Disruption

BRUSSELS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Traffic at Brussels airport was disrupted for half an hour on Friday evening after a drone was spotted, air traffic control operator Skeyes said on Saturday, almost a year after a string of similar sightings caused major concern in the country.

Drone Procedure and Response

The drone procedure was launched, which includes an interruption of traffic at the runway until 30 minutes after the last sighting, spokesperson Kurt Verwilgen said.

Information Withheld and Outcome

He declined to give any details on the kind of drone it was or how many flights were diverted. The drone disappeared after the sightings, he added.

Previous Incidents and Security Measures

In November last year, Belgian authorities announced the purchase of defensive kamikaze drones from a Latvian company after a string of such incursions near civilian airports, military bases and a nuclear power plant in the previous weeks caused disruptions and raised safety concerns.

Suspected Interference and Official Statements

Belgian officials at the time had said the incursions bore the hallmark of Russian interference, while acknowledging they had no proof. Russia denied any involvement.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Editing by Louise Heavens)