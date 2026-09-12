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Finance

Brussels airport traffic disrupted Friday evening after drone sighting

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 12, 2026

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Brussels Airport Traffic Interrupted for 30 Minutes After Drone Sighting

Incident Overview and Background

Details of the Disruption

BRUSSELS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Traffic at Brussels airport was disrupted for half an hour on Friday evening after a drone was spotted, air traffic control operator Skeyes said on Saturday, almost a year after a string of similar sightings caused major concern in the country.

Drone Procedure and Response

The drone procedure was launched, which includes an interruption of traffic at the runway until 30 minutes after the last sighting, spokesperson Kurt Verwilgen said.

Information Withheld and Outcome

He declined to give any details on the kind of drone it was or how many flights were diverted. The drone disappeared after the sightings, he added.

Previous Incidents and Security Measures

In November last year, Belgian authorities announced the purchase of defensive kamikaze drones from a Latvian company after a string of such incursions near civilian airports, military bases and a nuclear power plant in the previous weeks caused disruptions and raised safety concerns.

Suspected Interference and Official Statements

Belgian officials at the time had said the incursions bore the hallmark of Russian interference, while acknowledging they had no proof. Russia denied any involvement.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Airspace disruption lasted roughly 25 minutes, with two flights diverted to Oostende and one to Liège (Liège Airport) (bruzz.be).
  • This incident comes nearly a year after a wave of drone incursions in November 2025, which prompted Belgium to acquire €50 million worth of defensive “Blaze” kamikaze drones from Latvia’s Origin Robotics (euronews.com).
  • Between September 2025 and January 2026, Belgium logged 558 suspicious drone reports, with many over airports, military sites, and nuclear installations—heightening national security concerns (thebulletin.be).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Brussels airport traffic disrupted on Friday evening?
Traffic at Brussels airport was disrupted for half an hour due to a sighting of a drone near the runway.
How long did the disruption at Brussels airport last?
The disruption lasted for about 30 minutes after the last drone sighting.
What measures were taken after the drone was spotted at Brussels airport?
The drone procedure was launched, interrupting runway traffic until 30 minutes after the last sighting.
Have there been previous drone incidents near Brussels airport?
Yes, similar drone sightings have occurred before, leading to increased concerns and security measures in Belgium.
Did Belgian authorities suspect foreign interference after previous drone incursions?
Belgian officials mentioned possible Russian interference in past incidents, but stated there was no proof.

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