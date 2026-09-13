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Xi pushes 'Greater BRICS' economic ties to give bloc larger global role - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Xi pushes 'Greater BRICS' economic ties to give bloc larger global role

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 13, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 13, 2026

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Xi Pushes Greater BRICS Economic Cooperation for Bigger Global Impact

BRICS Initiatives and Global South Development

(Corrects spelling of headline tag)

Xi Jinping's New Initiatives for BRICS

NEW DELHI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping unveiled on Sunday initiatives in areas ranging from AI to trade to deepen cooperation among the "Greater BRICS" emerging economies, as Beijing seeks to weld the grouping into a practical platform for Global South development.

Cooperation in areas from politics and security to economics and finance are the main focus areas of the grouping, with 2026 chair India and 2027 chair China seeking wider partnership to boost its global clout.

Foundation for Pragmatic Cooperation

The success of the "Greater BRICS Initiative" depends on laying a solid foundation for pragmatic cooperation, Xi told the leaders' annual summit in New Delhi, the official Xinhua news agency said.

Strengthening Economic and Technological Ties

'Greater BRICS' nations should further co-operate, maintain the stability of industrial and supply chains, and cultivate an integrated market, Xi told the summit's closing session.

China will take the lead in establishing a BRICS AI Open Source Zone to promote cooperation on large language models, AI training and an open AI ecosystem, Xi added.

He also proposed a BRICS Special Economic Zone partnership and said China would host a BRICS Service Trade Forum next year to boost trade and investment ties.

Expanded Role for 'Greater BRICS' Grouping

BRICS Membership Expansion

EXPANDED ROLE FOR 'GREATER BRICS' GROUPING

BRICS has expanded to include Iran, Indonesia, Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates beyond an original membership of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa two decades ago that aimed to transform a world order dominated by the United States.

In addition, 10 partner countries span emerging economies across Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East, broadening its reach across the Global South.

Greater BRICS Terminology

China and Russia sometimes refer to this larger bloc as "Greater BRICS".

BRICS Helps Create Fairer World Order

Global South and Multipolarity

BRICS HELPS CREATE FAIRER WORLD ORDER, PUTIN SAYS

The benefits of solutions developed within BRICS should not stay limited to BRICS alone, but should be made adaptable and accessible to meet the needs of the Global South, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in remarks earlier.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called BRICS a powerful driving force towards creating a new, fairer and multipolar world order, urging its members to find ways to combine the competitive advantages of their individual economies.

Diplomatic Developments at the Summit

The summit comes amid renewed fighting in the Gulf region, with tit-for-tat attacks by the United States and Iran and Iran-backed Houthis widening the conflict by launching attacks on Saudi Arabia.

But the weekend summit scored an important diplomatic goal on Saturday, when it managed to forge consensus on a joint declaration backed by Iran and the UAE.

In general terms, the declaration expressed deep concern over the continued escalation of tension in the Middle East and urged the exercise of maximum restraint.

Regional Peace Efforts

Separately, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also met the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi on the sidelines, in the highest-level meeting of the two countries' officials since the start of the conflict.

They discussed issues ranging from de-escalation and stability, and efforts to advance regional peace and development.

(Reporting by Saurabh Sharma, Sarita Chaganti Singh, Shivangi Acharya, Nikunj Ohri, Aftab Ahmed, Sakshi Dayal, Shilpa Jamkhandikar and Hritam Mukherjee in New Delhi and Casey Hall in Shanghai; Writing by YP Rajesh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • Xi unveiled a BRICS AI Open Source Zone to foster collaboration on large language models, AI training and an open ecosystem—highlighting China's push for technology shared across the Global South (cgaig.fudan.edu.cn).
  • China offered to spearhead a BRICS Special Economic Zone partnership and a Service Trade Forum in 2027 to boost trade and investment among expanded members (elpais.com).
  • BRICS has expanded beyond the original five to include Iran, Indonesia, Egypt, Ethiopia and the UAE, strengthening its Global South footprint—but unity remains a challenge as the bloc seeks practical cohesion (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What initiatives did Xi Jinping propose for Greater BRICS?
Xi Jinping proposed initiatives in AI, trade, and establishing a BRICS AI Open Source Zone and a Special Economic Zone partnership to boost cooperation.
Which countries are included in the expanded Greater BRICS grouping?
Greater BRICS includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Indonesia, Egypt, Ethiopia, the UAE, plus 10 partner countries from Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.
What is the primary goal of the Greater BRICS Initiative?
The main goal is to strengthen pragmatic cooperation among emerging economies and raise BRICS' global clout in politics, security, economics, and finance.
How does BRICS aim to impact Global South development?
BRICS focuses on making its solutions adaptable for the Global South, enhancing trade, investment, and fostering fairer world order.
What diplomatic outcomes emerged from the latest BRICS summit?
The summit achieved a joint declaration on Middle East tensions, supported by Iran and the UAE, and facilitated high-level talks between Iranian and UAE leaders.

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