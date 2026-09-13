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Carney pushes idea of making Canada 'associate member' of EU, WSJ reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Carney pushes idea of making Canada 'associate member' of EU, WSJ reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 13, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 13, 2026

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Canada Explores EU Associate Membership Amid Ongoing US Trade Disputes

Canada's Strategic Shift Towards the European Union

Exploring Associate Membership Status

BRUSSELS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney wants closer links with the European Union and is exploring whether his country could become an "associate member" of the bloc, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The EU, which has not been flexible about membership rules in the past, is open to the idea of granting Canada a yet to be created status of associate membership, the newspaper reported, citing unnamed officials both from the EU and Canada.

The Canadian embassy in Brussels and spokespeople at the European Commission did not respond to separate requests for comment.

Impact of US Trade Disputes on Canada-EU Relations

Escalating Trade Tensions with the United States

Canada's escalating trade war with the United States has added urgency to its strategic pivot towards other trading partners.

Canada's relations with Washington have deteriorated sharply since President Donald Trump returned to the White House in early 2025, with disagreements on trade and other issues. The trade spat has led to tariffs on tens of billions of dollars in cross-border trade.

Potential Areas of Canada-EU Cooperation

Strategic Supply Chains and Economic Integration

Canada and the EU are discussing ways to let Canada's goods, services and workers involved in strategic supply chains such as energy, AI, defence and critical minerals move freely, thus effectively shifting the EU border, The Wall Street Journal said.

Infrastructure and Technology Collaboration

Canada and the EU are also talking about laying underwater cables, jointly constructing data centres, cloud storage and new satellite networks and infrastructure to ship Canadian energy to the EU, the newspaper said.

Visa-Free Movement and Diplomatic Engagements

Discussions Between Leaders

Carney has spoken regularly with several EU leaders, most notably French President Emmanuel Macron, about the possibility of letting Canadians live and work visa-free in the EU, WSJ said, citing two unnamed officials familiar with the matter.

Both leaders are set to meet later this month.

Macron's press office did not respond to a request for comment.

Challenges Facing Closer Canada-EU Ties

Political and Ratification Hurdles

The project to closely tie-up Canada and the EU is not such an easy feat, though, as fierce opposition to a more modest trade deal showed.

More than a decade after the deal was struck and nine years since it provisionally entered into force, several EU countries still have not ratified it.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Christina Fincher)

Key Takeaways

  • Carney proposes an “associate member” model to foster deep Canada–EU integration amid deteriorating U.S. relations (globalnews.ca)
  • The concept builds on evolving public and elite openness to EU ties, though formal membership faces treaty and geographic hurdles (euronews.com)
  • Canada is seeking integrated arrangements in trade, supply chains, tech and mobility to diversify beyond the U.S. amid a steep tariff war (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Canada seeking closer links with the European Union?
Canada is seeking closer links with the EU due to escalating trade tensions with the US and aims to diversify its trading partners and strategic alliances.
What is associate membership in the EU?
Associate membership would allow Canada special access to the EU’s markets and potentially free movement for goods, services, and workers, though the status has not yet been defined.
What sectors are involved in the proposed Canada-EU partnership?
The sectors include energy, artificial intelligence, defence, critical minerals, and strategic supply chains.
Are there existing obstacles to closer Canada-EU ties?
Yes, obstacles include resistance within the EU, as some member states have yet to ratify previous agreements like the CETA trade deal.
Which leaders are involved in the discussions about Canada’s EU associate membership?
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and French President Emmanuel Macron have held talks on the possibility of associate membership.

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