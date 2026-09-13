GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Shareholders supporting PHP's bid for Assura in finance news - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image depicts a financial market scene highlighting Assura shareholders' support for PHP's takeover bid, emphasizing investor confidence in UK finance amid private equity competition.
Headlines

Russia hits Ukrainian-Polish border area, Kyiv says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 13, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Geopolitics security

Russian Drone Hits Ukrainian-Polish Border Crossing Near Yahodyn

Details of the Drone Strike and Its Implications

Incident Overview

KYIV, Sept 13 (Reuters) - A Russian drone struck near the Ukrainian-Polish border in the small town of Yahodyn overnight, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Sunday.

The minister corrected his earlier statement saying the drone struck on the border crossing at Yahodyn.

Official Reactions

"Russia's barbaric strikes at the Ukraine-Poland border in Yahodyn are not just a continuation of its attacks on our state borders," Sybiha said on X.

"This is Putin's terror "knocking" directly on the doors of the EU and NATO. Russian barbarians are at your gate, dear partners," he added.

Impact on Border Operations

Polish border guard spokeswoman told Reuters that the site of the attack was 800 metres (less than a mile) from the Polish border, and the border crossing was temporarily closed during the attack.

Additional Attacks Near the Border

In a separate statement, Ukrainian Railways, Ukrzaliznytsia, said that in another region bordering Poland, Volyn, a drone attacked the locomotive of a passenger train just 2 km (1.2 miles) from the Polish border.

The company said no one was injured.

Strategic Importance of Border Crossings

Ukraine operates several border crossings with Poland, through which a significant proportion of the military and humanitarian aid from its allies is delivered to the country.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk in Kyiv, additional reporting by Ann Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; Editing by Peter Graff and Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • The Yahodyn strike underscores how Russian aggression is edging ever closer to EU and NATO territory, with Kyiv warning that it amounts to Putin’s ‘terror knocking on Europe’s door’ (apnews.com).
  • The Volyn drone attack targeted Ukrainian civilian infrastructure—a train—without causing injuries, highlighting continued threats to humanitarian and logistical networks near Poland (kyivindependent.com).
  • Poland has long warned of threats to its border crossings; these latest strikes reinforce concerns about spillover risks and the need for strengthened air defenses at critical EU–Ukraine transit points (currently.att.yahoo.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the Russian drone strike occur?
The Russian drone struck near the small town of Yahodyn at the Ukrainian-Polish border.
Was the Polish border affected during the attack?
Yes, the border crossing at Yahodyn was temporarily closed during the attack.
Were there any injuries reported in the strikes?
No injuries were reported, including during a separate attack on a passenger train in Volyn.
Why is the Yahodyn border crossing significant?
The Yahodyn border crossing is a key route for military and humanitarian aid deliveries from Ukraine’s allies.
How close was the attack to the Polish border?
The attack was about 800 metres from the Polish border.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Rescuers search for 130 people after Indonesia passenger ship flipped; six dead, government says

Rescuers search for 130 people after Indonesia passenger ship flipped; six dead, government says

Image for Russia hits truck near Polish border in latest strike near NATO

Russia hits truck near Polish border in latest strike near NATO

Image for Swedes vote in election that could usher far right into government

Swedes vote in election that could usher far right into government

Image for Xi pushes 'Greater BRICS' economic ties to give bloc larger global role

Xi pushes 'Greater BRICS' economic ties to give bloc larger global role

Image for New report of attack on Strait of Hormuz shipping fans fears of threats to oil supplies

New report of attack on Strait of Hormuz shipping fans fears of threats to oil supplies

Image for Russian drone attack injures five in Ukraine's Odesa, officials say

Russian drone attack injures five in Ukraine's Odesa, officials say

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Russian nuclear head says Ukraine attacked fuel trucks, endangered Zaporizhzhia plant
Russian nuclear head says Ukraine attacked fuel trucks, endangered Zaporizhzhia plant
Image for Cricket-Root pleased with England's response to 'unusual summer'
Cricket-Root pleased with England's response to 'unusual summer'
Image for Paris cheers the power of Celine Dion
Paris cheers the power of Celine Dion
Image for Horse racing-Osborne makes history as first female jockey to win a British Classic
Horse racing-Osborne makes history as first female jockey to win a British Classic
Image for Kyiv preparing for talks to resume in October, senior Ukrainian official says
Kyiv preparing for talks to resume in October, senior Ukrainian official says
Image for Saudis shut down oil pipeline as Houthis tighten grip on Red Sea shipping
Saudis shut down oil pipeline as Houthis tighten grip on Red Sea shipping
Image for Trump says he would 'love' to see a united Ireland
Trump says he would 'love' to see a united Ireland
Image for Farage's Reform UK lands second record £36 million donation in 48 hours
Farage's Reform UK lands second record £36 million donation in 48 hours
Image for Death toll in Philippine ferry fire rises to 76 as rescuers recover more remains 
Death toll in Philippine ferry fire rises to 76 as rescuers recover more remains 
Image for Hungary PM Magyar says to scrap Orban-era restriction on gay adoption
Hungary PM Magyar says to scrap Orban-era restriction on gay adoption
Image for Root takes charge, guiding England to series whitewash over Pakistan
Root takes charge, guiding England to series whitewash over Pakistan
Image for Iceland to consider whaling ban, potentially leaving Norway and Japan isolated
Iceland to consider whaling ban, potentially leaving Norway and Japan isolated
View All Headlines Posts