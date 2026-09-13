Russian Drone Hits Ukrainian-Polish Border Crossing Near Yahodyn

Details of the Drone Strike and Its Implications

Incident Overview

KYIV, Sept 13 (Reuters) - A Russian drone struck near the Ukrainian-Polish border in the small town of Yahodyn overnight, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Sunday.

The minister corrected his earlier statement saying the drone struck on the border crossing at Yahodyn.

Official Reactions

"Russia's barbaric strikes at the Ukraine-Poland border in Yahodyn are not just a continuation of its attacks on our state borders," Sybiha said on X.

"This is Putin's terror "knocking" directly on the doors of the EU and NATO. Russian barbarians are at your gate, dear partners," he added.

Impact on Border Operations

Polish border guard spokeswoman told Reuters that the site of the attack was 800 metres (less than a mile) from the Polish border, and the border crossing was temporarily closed during the attack.

Additional Attacks Near the Border

In a separate statement, Ukrainian Railways, Ukrzaliznytsia, said that in another region bordering Poland, Volyn, a drone attacked the locomotive of a passenger train just 2 km (1.2 miles) from the Polish border.

The company said no one was injured.

Strategic Importance of Border Crossings

Ukraine operates several border crossings with Poland, through which a significant proportion of the military and humanitarian aid from its allies is delivered to the country.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk in Kyiv, additional reporting by Ann Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; Editing by Peter Graff and Susan Fenton)