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Ukraine braces for harsh winter as Russian attacks hit economy - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine braces for harsh winter as Russian attacks hit economy

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 12, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 12, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Ukraine Conflict

Ukraine Weighs Economic Fallout of Russian Attacks Ahead of Brutal Winter

By Olena Harmash

Economic and Fiscal Impact of Ongoing Conflict

KYIV, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine is bracing for a brutal winter as intensified Russian attacks on the country's infrastructure and key export industries compound a deepening budget crisis, Ukrainian officials said on Saturday.

Infrastructure Damage and Economic Costs

Economy Minister Oleksandr Kravchenko said that damage to infrastructure and fixed assets from Russian air strikes was estimated at close to $10 billion this year, while the broader economic costs of the attacks and the de facto blockage of its ports were seen at about 1.5 percentage points of gross domestic product.

"We anticipate a very difficult winter in terms of both critical infrastructure, which is being destroyed every day by Russian attacks, but also in terms of overall economic conditions in the country," Kravchenko said.

"This all comes when the budget and the fiscal space are very constrained," he told investors, officials and diplomats at a YES conference in Kyiv.

Escalation of Attacks and Export Blockade

With fighting on the front line largely stalled more than 4-1/2 years into the war in Ukraine, Russia and Ukraine have increasingly targeted logistics networks and other economic assets in an effort to undermine each other's war effort.

For more than two weeks, Russia has carried out near constant attacks on Kyiv using faster jet-powered drones, disrupting life, business and government operations.

Both Russia and Ukraine deny deliberately targeting civilians in air attacks.

Moscow has also effectively blocked Ukraine's Black Sea ports by intensifying its air attacks on the country's southern regions.

Export Revenue at Risk

About $40 billion in export revenue is at risk as a result of the blockade, Kravchenko said. Ukraine's main exports - agricultural products and iron and steel - are shipped via its Black Sea ports.

Budgetary Challenges and Revenue Shortfalls

Falling Domestic Revenue

BUDGET REVENUE FALLS BEHIND

As Russian attacks damage infrastructure and industry, domestic budget revenue has begun to come under pressure.

Domestic revenue underperformed by $1.35 billion in the first eight months of the year, with a quarter of those losses recorded in August alone, said Roksolana Pidlasa, head of the parliamentary budget committee.

Rising War Costs and Funding Gap

She said the war was becoming increasingly expensive and Ukraine could no longer fully finance its defence needs from domestic resources, as it had in previous years.

Ukraine spent about $42 billion on its defence in the first eight months of the year, excluding in-kind military support. However, domestic revenue generation and local borrowing yielded only $39 billion in this period, Pidlasa said.

"Unfortunately, this year the war has gotten so expensive that we can't even cover our share of the costs," she said at the conference.

The daily cost of the war grew to about $190 million this year compared with $140 million in 2024 due to inflation, expanded troop numbers, mounting social payments for families of fallen soldiers, and higher ammunition consumption, she added.

Seeking Solutions and International Support

Ukraine faces an additional funding gap through the end of this year for its defence. The government is looking for ways to cut or postpone non-military budget spending and is negotiating with its Western partners on more financial support, but so far no clear and fast solution has been found.

(Reporting by Olena Harmash, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Infrastructure damage from Russian airstrikes—including power generation, transport, and export terminals—is estimated at nearly $10 billion this year, with broader economic costs eroding GDP by approximately 1.5 percentage points (investing.com).
  • Ukraine’s Black Sea port blockade threatens vital export revenues—around $40 billion at risk—and key agricultural and steel exports may decline by up to a third (lemonde.fr).
  • Domestic budget revenue fell $1.35 billion behind in the first eight months—with August particularly weak—and defence spending outpaced income, leaving Ukraine unable to fund its own war costs fully (imf.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much damage have Russian attacks caused to Ukraine's infrastructure in 2024?
Economy Minister Oleksandr Kravchenko estimated damage to infrastructure and fixed assets at close to $10 billion this year.
What is the estimated impact of the Black Sea port blockade on Ukraine's exports?
About $40 billion in export revenue is at risk due to Russia's blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports.
How much has Ukraine's domestic budget revenue underperformed in 2024?
Domestic budget revenue underperformed by $1.35 billion in the first eight months of the year, with a quarter of those losses in August.
Can Ukraine fully finance its defence needs from domestic resources?
Ukraine can no longer fully finance its defence needs from domestic resources and is seeking additional financial support from Western partners.
What are the main factors increasing Ukraine's daily war costs?
The daily cost of the war has risen due to inflation, expanded troop numbers, more social payments for families, and higher ammunition consumption.

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