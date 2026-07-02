Liberal Russian Politician Detained in Moscow Amid Election Tensions

Recent Political Developments and Election Climate in Russia

Detention of Yabloko Party Member

MOSCOW, July 2 (Reuters) - A member of Russia's liberal Yabloko party, which opposes the war in Ukraine, was detained in Moscow on Thursday in connection with alleged donations to a banned organisation, the party said in a statement.

Background on Elena Perepelitsa's Detention

Elena Perepelitsa, 60, was detained eight days after Yabloko's deputy leader Maxim Kruglov was convicted of spreading lies about the Russian army and jailed for seven years.

Upcoming Elections and Political Context

Russia is due to hold elections for the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in September, with the war in its fifth year and Ukrainian drone attacks increasingly disrupting life inside Russia.

Yabloko Party's Current Standing

Yabloko, once a leading liberal force in the post-Soviet period, now holds only a handful of seats in regional parliaments and none at national level.

Challenges Facing Opposition Parties

In Russia's tightly controlled political system, it is unlikely to win Duma seats this year, but its participation gives it a platform for anti-war views the authorities have sought to curb.

Related Developments: Death of Journalist Sergei Mingazov

In a separate development, the Russian edition of Forbes announced the death of Sergei Mingazov, a journalist who was facing a protracted court case on charges of spreading false information about the war. Forbes said Mingazov, 57, had died of cancer.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Mark Trevelyan, Editing by William Maclean)