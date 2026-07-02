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Liberal Russian politician is detained in Moscow

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Politics Russia Elections War in Ukraine Human Rights

Liberal Russian Politician Detained in Moscow Amid Election Tensions

Recent Political Developments and Election Climate in Russia

Detention of Yabloko Party Member

MOSCOW, July 2 (Reuters) - A member of Russia's liberal Yabloko party, which opposes the war in Ukraine, was detained in Moscow on Thursday in connection with alleged donations to a banned organisation, the party said in a statement.

Background on Elena Perepelitsa's Detention

Elena Perepelitsa, 60, was detained eight days after Yabloko's deputy leader Maxim Kruglov was convicted of spreading lies about the Russian army and jailed for seven years.

Upcoming Elections and Political Context

Russia is due to hold elections for the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in September, with the war in its fifth year and Ukrainian drone attacks increasingly disrupting life inside Russia.

Yabloko Party's Current Standing

Yabloko, once a leading liberal force in the post-Soviet period, now holds only a handful of seats in regional parliaments and none at national level.

Challenges Facing Opposition Parties

In Russia's tightly controlled political system, it is unlikely to win Duma seats this year, but its participation gives it a platform for anti-war views the authorities have sought to curb.

Related Developments: Death of Journalist Sergei Mingazov

In a separate development, the Russian edition of Forbes announced the death of Sergei Mingazov, a journalist who was facing a protracted court case on charges of spreading false information about the war. Forbes said Mingazov, 57, had died of cancer.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Mark Trevelyan, Editing by William Maclean)

Key Takeaways

  • Elena Perepelitsa’s detention demonstrates continued escalation of pressure on Yabloko ahead of the September Duma elections, following Maxim Kruglov’s sentencing to seven years for "spreading false information" about the military (amnesty.org).
  • Yabloko remains the sole registered party openly opposing the war in Ukraine, but its membership is being decimated via arrests, “foreign agent” designations, fines and playback of criminal cases to bar its participation in elections (yabloko.ru).
  • Separately, journalist Sergei Mingazov, 57, who faced prosecution for allegedly spreading false information about the Russian armed forces, died of cancer on July 2, highlighting the human toll of media repression in Russia today (gazeta.ru).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Yabloko's position regarding the war in Ukraine?
The Yabloko party opposes the war in Ukraine and is one of the few liberal parties in Russia expressing anti-war views.
Why was Maxim Kruglov, Yabloko's deputy leader, jailed?
Maxim Kruglov was convicted of spreading lies about the Russian army and sentenced to seven years in prison.
What happened to journalist Sergei Mingazov mentioned in the article?
Sergei Mingazov, a journalist facing court charges for spreading false information about the war, died of cancer according to Forbes.

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