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EU concerned by China's new ethnic unity law which targets people overseas

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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EU Expresses Concern Over China's Ethnic Unity Law Targeting Overseas Individuals

EU Response and International Reactions to China's Ethnic Unity Law

Background of the Ethnic Unity Law

BRUSSELS, July 2 (Reuters) - The European Union expressed concern on Thursday about China's new law on ethnic unity which went into effect this week and gives Beijing the legal basis to take action against people outside its borders.

China passed the law in March to create a "shared" national identity among the country's 55 ethnic minority groups, which include Tibetans and Uyghurs, some of whom chafe under Chinese rule and have over the years often staged protests, some of them violent.

The new law, which went into effect on Wednesday, includes a clause saying people and groups beyond the borders of the People's Republic of China can be held legally accountable for undermining "ethnic unity and progress or inciting ethnic separatism".

EU's Concerns and Official Statements

Potential Impact on Minority Rights

In a statement, an EU spokesperson said the new law may further restrict the cultural, linguistic and religious rights of ethnic minorities.

Such rights should be upheld in line with international human rights standards and China's commitments within the U.N. framework, the spokesperson added.

Extraterritorial Application and International Law

"We are concerned about the extraterritorial application of the law. The EU opposes the extraterritorial application of third-country legislation in breach of international law," the spokesperson said.

"We call on any third country to refrain from attempts to conduct transnational repression within the European Union or elsewhere."

China's Position and Response

Official Statements from China

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A senior Chinese official said last week that the government has a right to hold accountable people outside of its borders who contravene the law, adding that this was in line with international practice, and was legal and necessary.

Previous Actions and International Criticism

Rights groups have previously complained that China has tried to used Interpol "red notices" to try and get foreign governments to arrest people abroad it wants for political offences at home.

Regional Reactions and Implications

Concerns in Taiwan

The law has also sparked alarm in Chinese-claimed Taiwan in particular that it could give Beijing another legal basis to go after Taiwanese it views as separatists.

In a separate statement on Thursday, Taiwan's China-policy making Mainland Affairs Council said the government will work with like-minded countries "to resist the Chinese communists' threats".

Taiwan's Official Response

"This is intimidation and coercion through malicious transnational repression," it added.

China's legal system has no jurisdiction or authority in Taiwan, whose government rejects China's sovereignty claims.

(Reporting by Bussels newsroom; Writing and additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Taipei, and Beijing newsroom, Editing by William Maclean)

Key Takeaways

  • China’s law, adopted on March 12, 2026 and effective July 1, asserts jurisdiction over overseas individuals 'undermining ethnic unity'—raising concerns about transnational repression (en.wikipedia.org).
  • EU institutions including the European Parliament have condemned the law’s assimilationist provisions and extraterritorial reach, urging repeal and suspension of extradition treaties (europarl.europa.eu).
  • Human rights groups and UN experts warn the law threatens minority cultural, linguistic and religious freedoms, while critics call it institutionalized assimilation under Party ideology (aljazeera.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is China's new ethnic unity law?
China's new ethnic unity law gives Beijing the basis to act against people both inside and outside its borders to promote a shared national identity among ethnic minorities.
Why is the EU concerned about the law?
The EU is concerned the law could restrict cultural, linguistic, and religious rights of minorities, and enable extraterritorial legal actions.
Who could be affected by this law outside China?
People and groups beyond China's borders, including overseas Chinese, ethnic minorities, and political opponents, could be targeted under this law.
How has Taiwan responded to China's law?
Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council condemned the law as intimidation and vowed to work with other countries to resist Chinese threats.
Does China have legal jurisdiction over Taiwan?
No, China's legal system has no jurisdiction or authority in Taiwan, which rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims.

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