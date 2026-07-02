Keir Starmer Issues Historic Apology for UK’s Forced Adoption Scandal

UK Government and Church Apologise for Forced Adoption Practices

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday apologised to women forced to give up their babies and to those separated from their mothers at birth by a system of forced adoptions that targeted unmarried women in the decades after World War Two.

An estimated 185,000 children were separated from their mothers in Britain. Starmer apologised on behalf of the state for the lifelong trauma it had caused.

Starmer’s Statement to Parliament

"On behalf of the whole country, I say it to every single person impacted: we are deeply and profoundly sorry," Starmer told parliament.

Historical Context of Forced Adoptions

The Role of the State and Churches

Between 1949 and 1976, the British state and Christian churches created a system in which young women with children outside of marriage were shamed and coerced into giving up their babies to comply with the social norms of the time.

Church of England’s Involvement

The Church of England apologised for its role last month, acknowledging its involvement in running so-called "mother and baby homes" where unmarried women were sent, often ⁠against their will, during pregnancy or after giving birth and separated from their babies.

International and Legal Responses

The state's apology — which follows similar apologies by Ireland and Australia — comes four years after Britain's human rights committee concluded that the government was "ultimately responsible" for the lack of protection for unmarried mothers and their babies.

Personal Meetings and Reflections

Starmer’s Meeting with Victims

Before making his apology to parliament, Starmer met a group of affected mothers and children at his Downing Street residence, telling them:

Starmer’s Words to Victims

"There never was any shame for you. The shame actually is ours. The shame is on the state and all those that were responsible for this."

(Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James)