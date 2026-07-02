GBAF Logo
UK's Starmer apologises to mothers and children traumatised by decades of forced adoptions - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

UK's Starmer apologises to mothers and children traumatised by decades of forced adoptions

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines UK News Politics Society

Keir Starmer Issues Historic Apology for UK’s Forced Adoption Scandal

UK Government and Church Apologise for Forced Adoption Practices

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday apologised to women forced to give up their babies and to those separated from their mothers at birth by a system of forced adoptions that targeted unmarried women in the decades after World War Two.

An estimated 185,000 children were separated from their mothers in Britain. Starmer apologised on behalf of the state for the lifelong trauma it had caused.

Starmer’s Statement to Parliament

"On behalf of the whole country, I say it to every single person impacted: we are deeply and profoundly sorry," Starmer told parliament.

Historical Context of Forced Adoptions

The Role of the State and Churches

Between 1949 and 1976, the British state and Christian churches created a system in which young women with children outside of marriage were shamed and coerced into giving up their babies to comply with the social norms of the time.

Church of England’s Involvement

The Church of England apologised for its role last month, acknowledging its involvement in running so-called "mother and baby homes" where unmarried women were sent, often ⁠against their will, during pregnancy or after giving birth and separated from their babies.

International and Legal Responses

The state's apology — which follows similar apologies by Ireland and Australia — comes four years after Britain's human rights committee concluded that the government was "ultimately responsible" for the lack of protection for unmarried mothers and their babies.

Personal Meetings and Reflections

Starmer’s Meeting with Victims

Before making his apology to parliament, Starmer met a group of affected mothers and children at his Downing Street residence, telling them:

Starmer’s Words to Victims

"There never was any shame for you. The shame actually is ours. The shame is on the state and all those that were responsible for this."

(Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • An estimated 185,000 babies were taken from unmarried mothers between 1949 and 1976, often under coercion amid societal shame (theguardian.com).
  • The apology follows a June 2026 statement from the Church of England and builds on earlier campaign and parliamentary calls for recognition, including a 2022 human rights committee conclusion of government culpability (apnews.com).
  • Starmer’s speech in Parliament and personal remarks to survivors emphasised that the shame belonged to the state—not to the victims—and committed to acknowledging survivors’ suffering publicly and compassionately (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Keir Starmer apologise for in parliament?
Keir Starmer apologised to women forced to give up their babies and those children separated at birth due to the UK's forced adoption policies after World War Two.
How many children were affected by forced adoptions in Britain?
An estimated 185,000 children were separated from their mothers due to forced adoptions in Britain.
What role did the Church of England play in forced adoptions?
The Church of England was involved in operating 'mother and baby homes' where unmarried women were sent and often separated from their babies.
When did forced adoptions mainly occur in the UK?
UK forced adoptions mainly took place between 1949 and 1976.
What did the UK's human rights committee conclude about forced adoptions?
The committee concluded the government was 'ultimately responsible' for failing to protect unmarried mothers and their babies.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Greek ruling party calls for protests after firebomb kills candidate's mother

Greek ruling party calls for protests after firebomb kills candidate's mother

Image for EU concerned by China's new ethnic unity law which targets people overseas

EU concerned by China's new ethnic unity law which targets people overseas

Image for Lithuania agrees to remove constitutional ban on nuclear weapons

Lithuania agrees to remove constitutional ban on nuclear weapons

Image for Under fire German ruling coalition unveils reform package

Under fire German ruling coalition unveils reform package

Image for Firefighters battle wildfire in southern France

Firefighters battle wildfire in southern France

Image for French far right ponders life beyond Le Pen as appeal ruling looms

French far right ponders life beyond Le Pen as appeal ruling looms

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Tennis-Princess Kate watches British hopeful Fery on Wimbledon visit
Tennis-Princess Kate watches British hopeful Fery on Wimbledon visit
Image for Russia, after heavy strike on Kyiv, says it will keep increasing pressure on Ukraine
Russia, after heavy strike on Kyiv, says it will keep increasing pressure on Ukraine
Image for Germany charges Nord Stream suspect with war crime complicity, sabotage
Germany charges Nord Stream suspect with war crime complicity, sabotage
Image for Members of rebel Catholic group in schism, excommunicated, Vatican says
Members of rebel Catholic group in schism, excommunicated, Vatican says
Image for Explainer-How France's Le Pen ended up fighting in court to save her presidential hopes
Explainer-How France's Le Pen ended up fighting in court to save her presidential hopes
Image for Russia says it strikes Ukraine in retaliation for recent attacks
Russia says it strikes Ukraine in retaliation for recent attacks
Image for Russian drones attack Ukrainian capital, set central district hotel on fire
Russian drones attack Ukrainian capital, set central district hotel on fire
Image for Cricket-England-India T20 abandoned because of rain
Cricket-England-India T20 abandoned because of rain
Image for Soccer-England survive huge DR Congo scare to set up Mexico showdown
Soccer-England survive huge DR Congo scare to set up Mexico showdown
Image for Soccer-Kane double rescues England in comeback win over DR Congo
Soccer-Kane double rescues England in comeback win over DR Congo
Image for Tennis-Gauff survives scare, Sinner and Sabalenka ease into round three
Tennis-Gauff survives scare, Sinner and Sabalenka ease into round three
Image for Czech prime minister says he took $200 million payout from his former company
Czech prime minister says he took $200 million payout from his former company
View All Headlines Posts