Former UK pop star Gary Glitter charged with non-recent sexual offences

Details of Charges and Background

Recent Charges Announced by Prosecutors

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - British prosecutors on Thursday charged former UK pop star Paul Gadd, better known by his stage name Gary Glitter, with unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl aged under 13 and three counts of indecent assault on a girl aged under 14.

The charges were linked to alleged sexual offences against a child dating back to 1978, the Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement

Allegations and Prosecutor Statement

"This follows allegations made by a woman relating to a period of alleged abuse that took place between 1978 and 1981," Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor Bethan David said.

Gary Glitter's Career and Criminal History

Rise to Fame

The 82-year-old shot to fame in the 1970s as a "glam-rock" star before he was later repeatedly convicted and jailed for child sex crimes.

Previous Convictions and Sentences

2015 Conviction and Prison Sentence

Gadd is serving a 16-year prison sentence imposed in 2015 after he was convicted of sexually abusing three schoolgirls between 1975 and 1980. He was released on licence in 2023 but recalled to prison weeks later for breaching licence conditions.

Earlier Offences and International Incidents

He was first jailed in 1999 for possession of child pornography and later moved to Cambodia, but was deported in 2002 due to suspected sex offences.

In 2006, a Vietnamese court convicted him of committing obscene acts with two girls aged 10 and 11 and sentenced him to four years in jail. On his release he returned to Britain.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; writing by Muvija M; editing by William James)